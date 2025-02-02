Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have made a “bid” to sign Rosenborg talent Sverre Nypan as he gives an Ollie Watkins update.

The Gunners are desperately looking for attacking reinforcements that can have an immediate impact as Arsenal look to hunt down Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot’s side are currently nine points ahead in the Premier League table after they beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday and Arsenal are under pressure to respond against Manchester City on Sunday.

One player Arsenal have identified to improve their attack is Aston Villa striker Watkins with the Gunners having an opening bid rejected earlier this week.

There were reports claiming Arsenal had offered as much as £60m for the England international but other stories insist their bid was more like £45m.

And transfer expert Romano admits it’s “not going to be easy” for Arsenal to convince Aston Villa to sell after the Villans were unhappy with the timing of the offer.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Ollie Watkins is another player they wanted. They made a bid. It was rejected by Aston Villa. The situation was quite tense between clubs. Villa were not happy with the leaks on the day when they were playing a crucial game in the Champions League.

“Unai Emery is really pushing internally to keep the player at the club, and he believes Ollie Watkins is too important for Aston Villa for the second half of the season, so he absolutely doesn’t want him to leave.

“So it’s not going to be easy for Arsenal to convince Villa on Ollie Watkins. It would take, I think, a really big amount of money, or it’s going to be really complicated.”

As well as looking at deals for attackers, Arsenal are always hoping to sign young talents and Mikel Arteta’s side have made a “bid” for Rosenborg midfielder Nypan.

Romano added: “At the moment, I’m not aware of any concrete contact in other positions. There are some names for the future, like Sverre Nypan, the talented Norwegian boy who is on the list of Arsenal.

“He has a bid from Arsenal, and a bid also from Manchester City and Girona of the City Football Group – with the first move to Girona and then the future to Manchester City.

“But at the moment, the player has not decided yet. He’s taking his time, so Arsenal are always looking at players for the present and the future – but now obviously, the main focus is the striker.”