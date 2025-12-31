According to reports, Arsenal have made a ‘big call’ on whether to offload youngster Ethan Nwaneri during the winter transfer window.

Last season, Nwaneri had a breakout campaign for boyhood club Arsenal as he earned his place as a regular for Mikel Arteta’s side.

This cemented Nwaneri as one of the best young footballers in Europe and he recently committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new five-year contract.

However, Nwaneri has fallen in the pecking order at the Emirates this season, with the 18-year-old impacted by Arsenal’s great recruitment in the summer.

The summer arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have limited Nwaneri’s opportunities, with the teenager yet to make a start in the Premier League this season.

This has fuelled reports linking Nwaneri with an exit from Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window, with a possible loan move to a Premier League or European side mooted.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is in a similar boat and has also been linked with an exit, but a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal have made a ‘big call’ on Nwaneri’s future.

It is suggested that they have no intention of letting him leave in January, while the player is also keen to remain at Arsenal

The report claims: ‘We understand a number of clubs, both within the Premier League and abroad, have touched base with Nwaneri’s camp and Arsenal to gauge the chances of such a deal. Indeed, Man Utd were heavily linked at the start of December.

‘However, sources have confirmed to us that Nwaneri is not looking to leave and Arsenal are also looking to keep the teenager at the club.’

It has also been suggested that the Gunners could enter the market for a signing or two to ease their injury issues, though a report from The Daily Mail claims the ‘next item’ on sporting director Andrea Berta’s ‘wish list’ is another teenage talent.

The report explains: