Cristian Romero is not the only Tottenham man Arsenal have been told they could have a stab at signing

A former Tottenham scout has told rivals Arsenal of a “bigger coup” from Spurs than Cristian Romero, who was recently linked with the Premier League champions.

The Gunners are known to want to add a new centre-back to their squad given William Saliba will miss a few months with injury. They’ve recently been linked with Ezri Konsa, as well as Tottenham man Romero.

The representatives of both central defenders are said to have had contact from Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.

Some pundits have talked down the chances of Romero moving across north London, while he looks much more likely to move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King has told Arsenal of a bigger potential snare from Tottenham, anyway.

He told Football Insider: “I’d have thought it would have been a bigger coup if he’d gone to Arsenal than Romero. What a player to bring in.