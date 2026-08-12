Former Tottenham man tells Arsenal of ‘bigger coup’ from Spurs than Romero after shock links
A former Tottenham scout has told rivals Arsenal of a “bigger coup” from Spurs than Cristian Romero, who was recently linked with the Premier League champions.
The Gunners are known to want to add a new centre-back to their squad given William Saliba will miss a few months with injury. They’ve recently been linked with Ezri Konsa, as well as Tottenham man Romero.
The representatives of both central defenders are said to have had contact from Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.
Some pundits have talked down the chances of Romero moving across north London, while he looks much more likely to move to Atletico Madrid this summer.
Former Spurs scout Bryan King has told Arsenal of a bigger potential snare from Tottenham, anyway.
He told Football Insider: “I’d have thought it would have been a bigger coup if he’d gone to Arsenal than Romero. What a player to bring in.
“Now he would be a player of interest. If it’d be Liverpool then I’d want big money for him. I would want a lot of money for him. They took the boy [Joe] Gomez, who was a South London boy, but Spence is a better player than him.”
Spence wants Inter Milan move
But a move for the full-back seems unlikely at Arsenal. Firstly, they have shown no interest in adding in wide defensive areas this summer, and Spence looks more likely to head to Inter Milan.
It was revealed of late that he wants to make the move to the Italian club, who have opened club-to-club talks with Tottenham over his transfer.
Previously this summer, the two sides have been apart in the valuation, but recent reports suggest there could be a compromise reached.
Gazzetta dello Sport states Inter are closing in on Spence, with an agreement expected for €30million (£25m) plus bonuses.
That is below what it has long been suggested Tottenham want to receive in order to sell the Englishman, but given he wants to head to Inter, they are perhaps taking a more lenient view on his asking price.
While Arsenal landing him would be a shock swoop, a transfer for Spence for anybody other than Inter currently looks unlikely, but should the conditions change on that, a move could potentially be opened up – though it would still seem unlikely that it’s across north London.
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