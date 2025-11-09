Would Arsenal be the ‘biggest bottlers’ in PL history if they fail to win the title from here?

A Liverpool fan is ramping up the pressure on Arsenal after they dropped points to Sunderland on Saturday. Would the Gunners be the ‘biggest bottlers’ in Premier League history if they threw away their lead from here?

Plus, more mails on Sunderland’s approach and credit for the Black Cats, Tottenham vs Manchester United reaction, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more…

Would Arsenal be the biggest bottlers in PL history if they screw it up from here?

It’s fairly clear Arsenal will win the league this season since every other team is in transition or Chelsea but watching them time waste and then concede an equaliser in the 96th minute is hilarious. Also moaning about injuries when their anti football approach means a third of the game is just waiting for free kicks and corners to be taken.

Also no team in history has been 6 points ahead after ten and failed to win the league (6 previous teams have been in that position and all won it). So if they did fail to is it fair to finally declare this Arsenal side the biggest bottlers in the history of the league? Bottled it 2 seasons ago to City, bottled even being a contender last season. Surely not 3 times in a row…?

Minty, LFC

Sunderland’s approach…

I said to fellow Gooners before the Sunderland v Arsenal game “this ain’t going to be easy!” And lo and behold watching the first half, Arsenal were second to everything. My local pub went mental when they scored…ho hum LOL! Not many Arsenal lovers in the pub.

I said to a fellow Gooner: ” we’re not in this, I’ll be happy for a draw!” However, in the second half, Arsenal took control and at 2:1 we deserved to be in front…oh dear, no set pieces! So in the end I was disappointed with the draw.

I’ll say that Sunderland showed the correct approach and scored twice against Arsenal and made Raya produce outstanding saves. The game was open and exciting!

Arsenal scored two exquisite goals because that’s the only way they could score. Arsenal barely had a corner but they showed what they can do from open play.

I’m pissed off with the result when we had a few minutes left to keep them at bay. Were the substitutions necessary when we in control of the midfield? Still, I think any manager would do the same.

Anyway, this is no blip. Arsenal still didn’t lose. A point away from home is valuable and Arsenal would normally lose these games Still only one defeat.

Chris, Croydon

Thank The Football Gods For Sunderland

As an Arsenal fan I can’t deny I’m disappointed at conceding a last minute equaliser and I’m still a bit miffed at Gabriel for playing for a foul rather than just defending. What is it about the North East that causes him to fanny about so much?

Nevertheless, that was a proper game of football and thank goodness we have a promoted team that is shaking things up once more. Sunderland were very good value for their point and they will give any team in the league a game, especially at home. They have that combination of skill and robustness that will disrupt many a defence and attack, so good on them for adapting to the division above so well.

It’s also hard not to be pleased for Xhaka, what a signing he’s turned out to be.

Andrew (Ballard is some defender too)

Hardest point this season

What does it say about the League and the so called top 6 when our toughest game after Anfield, Old Trafford, St James and playing City at home that our hardest game this season was at Sunderland.

I think a draw was probably fair. We are pretty depleted right now (we have second most injuries to first team players on the League). A point at what will probably be one of the toughest away fixtures this season is all good.

What am I saying? Here come the doomsdayers…

Rob A (at least only 1 ex Arsenal player scored) AFC

Cancel the club…

Currently 5 minutes left in the Spurs v Utd game Struggling to think of a shot United have had other than the goal.

Sesko just been played in, thinks he has 427 minutes to get a shot away…..now he’s limped off and we’re down to 10. Both teams are poor, really poor.

United aren’t back, they never were, as long as most passes are backwards and wingers don’t look to take on defenders this is terrible to watch.

And Spurs have won it not surprisingly because if you ever need a home win after bugger all for months who better to play than United. Cancel the club we’re done.

Gibbo (MUFC – down under)

Soon as I hit send we score. Didn’t want to send this but I have to if my first mail is published. Sweet Jesus we’re crap.

Gibbo (MUFC – down under)

On the day, neither could demonstrate that the other was worse.

Matt Carr, Spurs, Wilmington, NC

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dear Editor,

It was inevitable Trent was due a booing. It’s fine. But as the explanations come in you have to start questioning a mindset. Apparently defacing his mural is ok because Trent could speak Spanish during his first press conference.

Man speak foreign language. Must be duplicitous.

This sense of entitlement held by fans is a weakness and immature. It’s the same mindset that drives cowards to anonymously jump onto social media and send abuse.

Grow. Up.

Alexander

Liverpool fans are ‘hateful’ according to Aman because they booed TAA on his return with Real Madrid…I’m not gonna explain the circumstances behind his departure as they’ve been done to death, suffice to say that none of the players he listed fit the same criteria.

I’d just like to ask if he thinks Spurs fans are hateful for booing their own team the other week? Or Everton fans for booing their own team most weeks last season? If not why not? If so, where was your pearl clutching email following those ‘hateful’ actions?

What about Man United fans booing their own player Zirkzee last season?

Additionally:

Beckham – never played for Real Madrid against Manchester United

Mbappe – never played for Real Madrid against PSG (in Paris, they did play in the club World Cup in the US, doubt the Paris ultras were there)

Keane – never played for Celtic against Manchester United

I mean, I could go on…

I also notice how you weirdly neglected to list Tevez who got dog’s abuse when he played for City against your team.

And we’re the hypocrites?

James Outram (can’t wait for the inevitable justification when the Geordies boo Isak)

There was something quite deliciously funny about Saturday’s mailbox.

You had one letter from a Scouser who explained at length how the Liverpool fans faithfully defended Trent for years from accusations of being a crap defender, so it was upsetting for him to then piss off to their biggest rivals on a free. Followed by a letter castigating Liverpool fans for sticking up for Trent being a crap defender, but then seemingly unable to join the dots as to why they might just suddenly have decided to switch the love off for him.

It sums it up really.

Only Liverpool fans are qualified to comment with any authority. The rest is just bollocks, hot air.

Also: since when did fans booing a former player become such an issue? It’s happened since year dot.

Andy H, Swansea.

Look, it’s not binary. Liverpool fans are right to boo him, non-liverpool folks are right in thinking liverpool fans are tools. I’m sure Trent himself agrees with this. Where there is more attachment, there is more hurt.

This doesn’t mean Liverpool will burn him alive if he chooses to come back years later. The season is not even halfway through for Liverpool fans to have had enough time to get over it. Aren’t you hurt when your loved one moves away? If the hatred stays for years, then yea, call out the Liverpool fans.

It takes a special kind of maturity to not be pissed at one of your own leaving you and giving them a good send off. Or a smaller club. Football is not the place to show this maturity.

Liverpool might just have shown they are a smaller club playing the way they did against Madrid. lower possession in years? pff, everyone knows Liverpool can’t play possession. All you get is a functional midfield from the Klopp days. He tried to change it with one player in Thiago but it’s not so simple.

Madrid fan (finally Madrid plays like an elite team, but that natural instinct is gone)

Not for me to dictate what anyone posts to this mailbox, but please chill out a bit. The levels of vitriol are getting silly.

It may be the best game in the world, but it’s still just a game.

Aidan, Lfc (IATA)

