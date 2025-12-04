Christmas looks to have come early for Arsenal fans.

In Europe, they top the table with a perfect record while on the domestic front, Chelsea’s surprise loss to Leeds and Liverpool continuing to do Liverpool things means their five-point gap at the top is looking a very healthy one. Even a 5-4 win for Manchester City came with the positive that Pep Guardiola’s side can clearly be rattled.

Meanwhile at Arsenal, everything is looking rather comfortable. A 2-0 win against Brentford was about as regulation as a manager could hope for; the Gunners are unbeaten in the league since their August defeat to Liverpool, which now feels like it happened in a different lifetime. They have navigated a run of a derby, the visit of Bayern and a trip to Stamford Bridge with almost a 100% record and they do not play against one of the ‘Big Six’ again until January.

The odds then are very much on Mikel Arteta’s side but if there is one thing that could scupper this title bid, it’s their growing list of injuries.

While there were plenty of positives for Arsenal in the midweek win at home to Brentford, one negative was two more additions to an already busy treatment room. As their north London rivals experienced last year, the most impactful part of Arsenal’s injury list is that they have been particularly hampered in one area: the defence.

The first hit to the best back four in the league came during the latest international break when Gabriel suffered an abductor issue while on duty with Brazil. The latest update from Arteta had him “weeks” away and his return may well come in the new year.

His centre-back partner William Saliba was a surprise absentee from the team sheet to face Chelsea last weekend having picked up a previously unreported ‘knock’ in training. That also kept him out against Brentford with Arteta describing it as “very bizarre”, although it is hoped the Frenchman can return this weekend.

To make matters worse, back-up centre-back Cristian Mosquera was subbed off in the first half against Brentford after contesting a header and perhaps most worryingly, the player was unable to tell his manager whether it was his knee or ankle that hurt.

Away from the defence, Arteta’s heart would have sunk when Declan Rice plonked himself on the deck late on against Brentford. Rice has started 13 of Arsenal’s 14 league games this year and nobody has provided more goals for the team this season, meaning any absence – even if only a game – will have a big impact.

After the game, Arteta was unable to diagnose the problem but said he “cannot play”. Further tests on Thursday will determine whether the England international will miss the trip to Villa this weekend.

The forward line is not free of injury either. Kai Havertz has been out since the opening weekend with a knee injury and a setback means his return will be later than initially hoped.

Leonardo Trossard is another player currently absent. He picked up a muscle injury against Bayern Munich but was expected to be fit for the Chelsea game. He has however not featured even on the bench yet.

The even more bad news for Arsenal is that while they don’t have to play any of the ‘Big 6’ any time soon, this weekend sees them travel to the most in-form team in the league right now – Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s team, after being in the relegation zone five games into the season, have won five of their last six and are just one point off City in second.

No doubt, the former Arsenal boss will also want to get one over his former team and will be relishing the prospect of facing an understrength side.

It is often said that champions need a bit of luck. For their title-winning campaign last season, Liverpool were spared many significant injuries. Mo Salah played every game, Virgil Van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch missed just one. Their biggest injury issues came between the sticks with Alisson out for 10 games, but Caoimhin Kelleher proved himself an able deputy.

In the season before, champions Manchester City also avoided too many injuries with Rodri, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Ederson all playing over 30 games, even in Pep Guardiola’s often-rotated side.

Arsenal this season have not been so fortunate. William Saliba has missed three games already, Gabriel the same number. Club captain Martin Odegaard has missed six games. Attackers Martinelli, Trossard, Saka and Gyokeres have all missed two games each. Summer signing Noni Madueke was out for six matches while Gabriel Jesus has not been fit all season. Last year’s starting striker Havertz has played just 30 minutes.

Arsenal’s rivals may be making a first title in 22 years a very realistic possibility but even then, the path is not going to be an easy one. The Gunners have seven more fixtures in a packed December and their title tilt may well depend on how they cope with a depleted squad. The first test of that will come this weekend at a Villa Park baying for blood and a significant scalp.

Arsenal’s possible XI vs Aston Villa:

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori; Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Mikel Merino

