Arsenal blasted for ‘pointless’ signing of ‘timid’ star in ‘tax write-off’ which leaves Big Six rivals ‘laughing’

Arsenal have been blasted for signing Germany international Kai Havertz from Premier League rivals Chelsea as he is “timid and not aggressive enough”.

The Gunners pulled off one of the shock signings of last year’s summer transfer window as Havertz headed to the Emirates from Chelsea in a deal worth around £65m.

Havertz has six goal involvements in 29 outings for Arsenal across all competitions but he has been heavily criticised after struggling in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been used in various positions this season but against Liverpool – with Gabriel Jesus out injured and Eddie Nketiah on the bench – he started as a striker.

Arsenal’s build-up play against Liverpool but were wasteful with their chances and Havertz had six shots without scoring.

The London outfit are lacking a top-tier striker and they could have arguably done using the Havertz money to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has fired a “pointless” dig at Havertz as Chelsea “must have laughed” after Arsenal gave them their “money back” for the under-fire Gunner.

“Havertz should be on that TV show Pointless,” Jordan said on talkSPORT. “I don’t understand, that must be a tax write-off for some reason or another.

“It’s all well and good saying they need a striker, but we said that last season, we said that one of the key components that was missing when Arsenal bottled it last year was someone that can change the direction of travel in difficult games and they didn’t have it.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli wasn’t it, [Gabriel] Jesus isn’t it, and I’m sure Havertz isn’t it, but they went and spent £65million of the owner’s money on buying a player that Chelsea must have laughed to their back teeth off at getting that money back.”

Graeme Souness meanwhile cannot understand why Arsenal bought Havertz as he is “timid and not aggressive enough”.

“I don’t understand why they’re buying him,” Souness added. “He can only be buying him because he thinks he can improve him.

“You’re not spending £65million of your club’s money on someone on the performances he’s shown at Chelsea.

“Forget about playing in this position or that position and which is best for him, he’s timid, he’s not aggressive enough, the top strikers through the history of the game take a blow to score a goal, I’m not sure if he’ll be that man.

“Striker is the toughest position to play, they’re the toughest guys in football and the ones that have to decide in a nanosecond if they’re going to commit to something where they might get smashed or not.”