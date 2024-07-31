Arsenal ‘prepare’ to ‘close window’ with ‘blockbuster signing’ as ‘major factor’ boosts Arteta’s side

According to reports, Arsenal are stepping up their interest in signing Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, who could return to the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal are active in the transfer market and they have already spent around £42m to sign Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A outfit Bologna.

Arsenal to sign Sane?

Among their priorities for the rest of this summer are to sign a centre-midfielder, winger and striker as they look to beat Man City and others to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to choose from on the left flank, but their lack of options on the right has forced head coach Mikel Arteta to over-rely on England international Bukayo Saka last season.

To ease their issues on the right, Arsenal are being linked with potential signings and Sane has emerged as a potential option.

Arteta previously worked with Sane during their time together at Man City and he’s just entered the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich.

The Germany international only started 25 Bundesliga matches last season, but grabbed 10 goals and 13 assists in his 42 appearances across all competitions.

Sane’s contract situation could force Bayern Munich to sell him this summer. Earlier this summer, ex-Gunner Mikael Silvestre encouraged his former club to sign the winger and Spain international Mikel Merino.

“Sane will bring quality and competition for Martinelli and Saka. They have a lot of competitions this season so they need quality to close the gap. He’s a quality player,” Silvestre said.

“Mikel Merino is another profile that would suit Arsenal and the style of play. There’s room in the midfield but the places are tough to get with Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz and Partey so it’s not easy but they need competition to close the gap (with Man City).”

According to a report in Spain, Arsenal are hoping to sign Sane to ‘close the window’ as he is a ‘blockbuster signing’ being ‘prepared’ following Calafiori’s arrival.

