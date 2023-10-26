Arsenal ‘blocked major player exit’ to European giants as transfer expert reveals Arteta’s ‘next priority’

According to reports, Arsenal ‘blocked’ Takehiro Tomiyasu from leaving the Premier League giants during the recent summer transfer window.

The Gunners moved to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2022/23.

Over £200m was spent to sign Declan Rice, David Raya, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, while they recouped some cash by selling Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka and Matt Turner.

A few more Arsenal players were linked with moves elsewhere, with Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes being monitored by Serie A outfit Juventus.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Tomiyasu could have also left Arsenal in the summer.

Tomiyasu was restricted to just six Premier League starts last season, while he has been in and out of the team at the start of this campaign.

Romano is also of the understanding that “Arsenal’s next priority for a new contract will be Ben White” after Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka – who has already created 22 chances in the Premier League this term – and William Saliba recently penned improved deals.

“I mentioned recently that Arsenal’s next priority for a new contract, after renewing the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in the last few months, will be Ben White,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Some fans have been asking me for updates but at the moment talks are still ongoing, let’s see when we have final steps of the negotiation.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu is another player earning praise for his recent performances and although I don’t currently have any information on the possibility of a new contract soon, Arsenal are very happy with his performances.

“I can also reveal that Inter Milan wanted Tomiyasu in July but Arsenal said no; Mikel Arteta and Edu wanted to keep him and it was clearly a successful decision, he’s really appreciated at the club and is really showing his value and versatility at the moment.”

Regarding £105m summer signing Declan Rice, Romano revealed Arsenal are pleased with how the England international has settled in during the early months of this season.

“Arsenal believe their club record fee for Declan Rice has been well invested – the England midfielder has settled down well and Mikel Arteta’s also very happy with him,” Romano added.

“Another top performance against Sevilla this week, with Rice continuing to influence the big games.”

