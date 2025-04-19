Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Nico Williams this summer as the winger is considering a move ‘no-one saw coming’ amid interest from Manchester City.

The Gunners attempted to lure Williams to the Emirates after Euro 2024 as Barcelona also made a play for his signature, but the winger opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

Reports have suggested that Williams has since decided he would like to leave and after it was claimed on Thursday claimed Barcelona have ‘closed the file’ on the 22-year-old, the path appeared to be clear for Arsenal to pay his £48m release clause and get him to the Emirates.

Man City are also thought to be keen on Williams as Pep Guardiola sees him as ‘the ideal candidate’ to improve his squad next season, and Barcelona ducking out of the race reportedly ‘opened the door for City to get ahead of any other suitor’.

But both Premier League clubs could be left disappointed according to a report in Spain, which claims there could be an ‘unexpected plot twist’ as Williams ‘seriously evaluates renewing his contract and staying in Bilbao’.

Williams has helped Bilbao to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Manchester United, and to fourth in La Liga, six points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal, making Champions League qualification for next season likely.

Athletic Club are reportedly in talks with Williams over a new deal which will ‘adjust his termination clause’ and see ‘a considerable improvement in salary’ which already stands at £200,000 per week.

It’s thought Williams ‘has not closed the door to leaving in the future, he does not rule out staying in the short term, as long as a competitive project is guaranteed’.

On a change of heart ‘no-one saw coming’, the report states: