Arsenal blow as West Ham ‘ready to smash transfer record’ for 16-goal Bundesliga striker

West Ham are ready to strike a blow to Arsenal as a report claims they’re ‘ready to smash their transfer record’ to sign Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface joined the Bundesliga side from Union SG for £19m in the summer and has hit the ground running under Xabi Alonso, scoring ten goals in the German top flight to help them to the summit, and 16 in all competitions.

An adductor injury has kept the Nigeria international out of the Africa Cup of Nations, but what is expected to be a relatively short-term injury hasn’t put West Ham off.

The Sun claim Hammers technical director Tim Steidten – who previously worked at Leverkusen – is ‘pushing for the massive swoop and could pull it off before the window shuts’.

West Ham have also made a surprise inquiry for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who wants more game time having played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins throughout this season.

But it’s thought Villa are unlikely to do business for Duran, who has other admirers including Chelsea, unless there is a big offer rather than a loan deal on the table.

Alan Nixon, who wrote the exclusive for The Sun, who counts David Moyes among his close contacts, wrote on his Patreon that the West Ham boss is trusting Steidten’s judgement over a £50m bid they believe may tempt the German club into selling.

‘West Ham are lining up a stunning £50 million move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nigeria international striker Victor Boniface,’ Nixon claimed.

‘Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is pushing for the massive swoop and could pull it off before the window shuts…

‘West Ham have the cash for a splash and boss David Moyes is behind the idea of going big for a proven striker.’

A report at the start of the month claimed Boniface was one of four names on the Arsenal striker shortlist.

It was claimed the 23-year-old ‘has caught Arteta’s eye’ and has emerged as ‘an interesting candidate’ to help fire Arsenal to Champions League glory.

