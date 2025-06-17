According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to miss out on Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as FC Barcelona have stepped up their interest.

22-year-old Williams has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe and has been linked with several elite clubs after shining for Spain at last summer’s European Championships.

Williams was initially expected to leave boyhood club Athletic Bilbao during the 2024 summer window, but he decided to commit to the La Liga outfit for another year and grabbed eleven goals and seven assists during the 2024/25 campaign.

An exit appears more likely in this summer’s window and a move to the Premier League has been mooted with Arsenal and Chelsea interested.

READ: Arsenal targets dominate list of the best available strikers this summer



Arsenal are crying out for a new striker, but they are also in the market for a winger as they need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Williams would be a statement signing and a report on Monday claimed the Gunners have submitted a higher offer than Barcelona for the talented winger.

However, the same report claimed Williams is holding out for a move to Barcelona as he ‘wants’ to join the La Liga champions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Williams’ situation on Monday night, revealing Barcelona have “decided to activate” his move to join Hansi Flick’s side.

Romano tweeted: “Barcelona have decided to activate the Nico Williams deal option after getting player’s total priority.

“Barça will need more rounds of talks with his agent as they’d need to discuss terms of €58m [£49m] release clause with Athletic. Not advanced yet; but Barça are now trying.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid receive ‘staggering’ £110m ‘offer’ for ‘dream’ Arsenal target with bid ‘difficult to refuse’

👉 Euro giants steam into Viktor Gyokeres chase against Arsenal, Man Utd with massive contract offer

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal ‘dream’ fades while England star joins striker saga

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has since confirmed that Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘cooled their pursuit’ of Williams with Barcelona ‘pushing hard’ and Bayern Munich ‘conveying an offer’.

Recent reports have indicated that the La Liga giants are favouring Luis Diaz, but Liverpool’s ‘reluctance’ to sell has led to them moving to Williams.

‘Barcelona are pushing hard and carry an appeal to Williams, especially given his close bond with their Lamine Yamal, a team-mate for Spain, plus Liverpool’s reluctance to do business for Luis Diaz — initially their preferred candidate. Barcelona already have Raphinha in this position and it is also complicated for them to register new squad members due to their financial health; however, they are trying to make it happen. ‘Bayern are believed to have conveyed an offer to the player, and a second may follow, as the German champions weigh up multiple options to strengthen in the wide attacking areas.’

Arsenal have also been edged out by Barcelona with Joan Garcia, who was targeted by Mikel Arteta’s side as a new backup to David Raya.

It was reported that a move to Arsenal was close, but Garcia has instead decided to join Barcelona and Romano has confirmed that this move is close to completion.

He said: “Joan García will become new Barcelona player in the next hours with formal steps to follow.

“It’s all done and here we go, confirmed since last week.”