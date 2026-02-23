Arsenal blow Barcelona out the water with a £92m ‘offer’ for ‘their most desired signing’

Arsenal have made a huge offer to beat Barcelona to the signing of Aletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading the way ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal scored a resounding 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday to increase their lead over City to five points, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has faced a lot of criticism this season after struggling to hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium this season.

However, he put in his most complete performance of the season against Spurs at the weekend with a brace helping Arsenal to grab an important victory.

Gyokeres now has 15 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, a decent return, but Arsenal are still looking to provide better competition in the summer with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffering with injuries this term.

And reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have now made an ‘offer’ worth €105m (£92m) for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez, who has contributed 13 goals and five assists this term for the La Liga outfit.

The Argentina international ‘could be heading to London in the summer transfer window’ after their offer ‘seriously complicates any aspirations Barca might have’ of landing Alvarez.

The report adds: ‘The magnitude of the English offer introduces a variable that will be difficult for Barca to neutralise. Arsenal, backed by a financial structure as strong as few others, can propose deals that defy Barca’s economic logic. A figure of that magnitude is not only competitive, but it sets the standard for those who want to enter the fray, because that’s the path to follow and it’s unlikely they’ll back down from it.

‘Furthermore, the offer is not only attractive to the selling club due to its financial terms, but also because they are keen to avoid sending Julian to a club in the same league. Any subsequent negotiations will start from a very high bar. For a Barca constrained by salary caps and budget adjustments, entering a bidding war of this magnitude represents a major challenge, even if the player remains interested in wearing the Blaugrana colours.’

Alvarez could face a fight to get into the team, as Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks Gyokeres looked like he had “more legs and power” with the Swede a nuisance for the Tottenham backline.

Neville said on his podcast: “It was so important what Gyokeres did today.

“I like a centre-forward who’s imperfect, who’s a bit rugged, a bit of a handful. He doesn’t do everything in a smooth or perfect way. There have been times this season when you’ve thought, ‘Is he a hit or is he a miss? Is he good or is he average?’

“I thought he looked leaner and fitter, and I don’t know how that happens as we’ve seen him a lot in the past few weeks. He looked like he had more legs and power, rather than looking heavy and ungainly, like he’s running in treacle.”

Neville added: “He was really good. The first one was a really good goal. Eze being up there alongside him just means he gets a yard.

“He gets his glory moment at the end when he can celebrate to his heart’s content.

“Gyokeres, who’s not been brilliant, it was his best moment of the season.

“His general performance was what you would expect from him. He needs to kick on from that because he’s set himself a level.”