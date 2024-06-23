According to reports, Chelsea have identified Arsenal-linked Nico Williams as their ‘first choice’ signing after being snubbed by Michael Olise.

Chelsea were among the clubs chasing Olise after he enjoyed a superb end to the season with Crystal Palace. He ended the campaign with ten goals and six assists in his 19 Premier League appearances.

Olise snubs Chelsea for Bayern Munich…

The Blues chased Olise last summer before he penned a contract extension, but they went for him again as there is a release clause in his deal worth around £60m.

The Premier League giants were not alone in targeting Olise as Newcastle United were another Premier League club interested, but he has decided to join Bundesliga Bayern Munich.

The reported real reason why Chelsea ‘pulled out’ of the running to sign Olise has emerged, but they remain in the market for a new right winger and have seemingly turned their attention to Athletico Bilbao standout Williams.

The 21-year-old is coming off a breakout season for the Spanish side as he grabbed eight goals and 19 assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

Williams has taken his club form into Euro 2024 as he has shone for Spain in the group stages, with Luis de la Fuente’s side emerging as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Most of the winger’s performances this season have come from the left flank but he is versatile and is also capable of playing on the right.

Arsenal are also in the market for a new winger and it’s been suggested that they are ‘going all out’ to sign Williams as they want competition for Bukayo Saka.

But Chelsea are also interested in Williams and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims they are ‘pushing’ for the winger as he is their ‘first choice’ target.

‘After losing Michael Olise, who left for Munich, Chelsea is betting heavily on Nico Williams, seen on the pitch in his Spain’s match against Italy. ‘The first profile identified was that of Michael Olise, a Crystal Palace winger . The Frenchman, however, chose Bayern Munich. ‘Now, the new lead seems to be that of Nico Williams. Chelsea is insisting on finding an agreement with the Basques, especially after the Olise deal fell through. The Blues appear to be interested in paying the release clause imposed by the Spanish club, which amounts to 55 million euros [£46m].’

