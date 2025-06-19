Martin Zubimendi has been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid.

According to reports, Arsenal could be about to lose a midfielder, while Real Madrid have ‘decided’ to ‘reopen’ talks to hijack the Gunners.

Arsenal will be sitting uncomfortably watching on as Premier League champions Liverpool have made a superb start to this summer’s transfer window, with Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez set to follow Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in moving to Anfield.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are yet to make a summer signing as they plot moves for upgrades in various positions.

It is common knowledge that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta’s top priority is to sign a new elite striker, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among their favoured options.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a winger, goalkeeper and centre-midfielder to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League next season.

READ: Are ‘slow’ Arsenal just ‘posturing’ as Liverpool wrap up title already?



For months, it has been reported that their leading midfield target is Martin Zubimendi, who opted against a move to Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window.

At the time, Zubimendi decided to spend another year at boyhood club Real Sociedad, but the Gunners have returned for the Spain international to lead the race to sign him this summer.

In May, it was revealed that his proposed move to the Emirates is ‘wrapped up’, while The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently insisted that this signing is ‘signed and sealed’.

While Zubimendi to Arsenal is yet to be officially announced, it is widely considered a formality. Still, this has not stopped shameless Spanish outlets from pretending that he could still sign for Real Madrid.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: ‘Betrayed’ Gyokeres ‘rejects’ meeting as Gunners decision opens door for Euro giants

👉 Arsenal clear path for Man Utd to sign striker as transfer expert reveals injury ‘concerns’

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Newcastle to replace Liverpool-bound Isak with Rashford?

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is still insisting on Zubimendi as a ‘priority’ signing, so the La Liga giants have ‘decided to reopen’ talks to ‘finalise’ his move to the club.

Arsenal fans shouldn’t fear, though. It is still a matter of when, not if, Zubimendi joins the Gunners and he is increasingly likely to replace Thomas Partey, who is edging near the exit door.

Earlier this week, a report claimed talks between Partey and Arsenal are ‘on the verge of a collapse’ and he is ‘set to leave’ upon the expiry of his contract on June 30.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Partey’s situation on Thursday morning, insisting a deal is still “not advancing”.

He tweeted: “Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing.

“No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days. Thomas would be available as free agent.”