Arsenal and Martin Odegaard have been offered a concerning update on the Gunners captain’s injury lay-off after he was forced off in the victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said after the game: “He had a clash knee-to-knee, and immediately he was uncomfortable.

“I just spoke to him and he’s not positive about it. He’s got a brace on. We’ll have to wait and see from the doctors.”

An injury expert predicted how long Odegaard could be on the sidelines after the skipper looked back to his very best in the Champions League victory over Olympiacos last week.

The account @physioscout on X wrote: ‘Martin Odegaard came off with a lower quad/knee injury early in the first half of Arsenal vs. West Ham. A blow to the outer quad at contact brings concern for a painful quad contusion/bone bruise injury.

‘These can be extremely painful at first, but can settle quite fast as the week progresses. However, the other option is an injury to the MCL upon valgus stress at contact. Less likely here, but still an option.

‘Potential Recovery Times: If quad contusion/bone bruise: <1 week. If MCL: 2+ weeks.’

Odegaard is currently nursing that injury while Norway face Israel in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday, and former Norwegian team doctor Lars Egebretsen is nowhere near as optimistic over the injury timeline.

Engebretsen told Dagbladet: “I don’t have information about exactly what the MRI showed but based on the injury video, it could be a lateral ligament injury. If it is such an injury, Odegaard risks being out for six to eight weeks but it depends on the size.

“It could also be a more extensive injury, cruciate ligaments maybe. In that case, the period on the sidelines could be longer.”

Explaining how Norway will look to cope with Odegaard’s absence, manager Stale Solbakken said: “We have to tweak some plans, and we have done that before. The last time Martin was out, we played a little differently based on who the opponent was. It is clear that the plan we had made will be different.

“We lose our spokesman, and we have to live with that. Of course you get angry and upset and those kinds of feelings, but then you quickly get into a mode where you have to think constructively. Of course, he is very sorry, too. It is the third time in a short time, and it is hard for him and hard for Arsenal.”