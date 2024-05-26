According to reports, Arsenal have been dealt a blow as Hansi Flick has ‘ordered’ a £43m signing, with Barcelona set to offload two attackers.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Flick is set to be appointed by Barcelona after the La Liga giants parted ways with club legend Xavi.

Flick will have a big job on his hands at Barcelona as they will finish ten points adrift of La Liga champions Real Madrid if they win their final game of the season.

Barcelona’s transfer plans are likely to be impacted by their ongoing financial issues and they may have to sell before they buy.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona. Interest in the 21-year-old comes as he’s grabbed five goals and 11 assists for the Spanish side in his 31 La Liga appearances this season.

Barcelona to fight Arsenal?

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are also in the running to sign Williams and they have ‘stepped up their interest’ in the attacker.

‘Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of a player who has a €50 million release clause in his contract. ‘It is understood that the Gunners are prepared to pay this figure, which could be essential in landing the 21-year-old as reports from Spain indicate PSG are ready to do the same.’

But according to reports in Spain, Flick has ‘ordered’ the signing of Williams with Barcelona prepared to say ‘goodbye’ to Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

It is noted that the signing of Williams ‘would amaze’ Flick and he is a ‘dream signing’ for Barcelona president Joao Laporta. To fund the move, Raphinha and Torres are ‘at risk of leaving’ and would be sold if a ‘good offer arrives’.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit recently encouraged his former club to sign Williams as he is “one of the best young players in Spain”.

“He’s been one of the best young players in Spain this season,” Petit said.

“He can play on the right or left and every time I watch Athletic, they always give him the ball because he’s so good at facing two defenders.

“He’d be a very good addition to any team as his skills are devastating. I love players who are always provoking defenders.”

