According to reports, Real Madrid have made Arsenal standout William Saliba their top target as they are going to prioritise signing a new centre-back.

Saliba has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and his performances have not gone unnoticed as Real Madrid are reported interested in the France international.

Arsenal’s over reliance on the defender is made clear by his inclusion in our list of the ten most overworked players in the Premier League this season, so it would be a big blow if he left.

The Gunners could soon find themselves in a difficult situation as Saliba is due to enter the final two years of his contract in the summer.

A report in Spain claims Real Madrid’s scouts are ‘following several players’ with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba nearing the end of their careers, while Eder Militao remains an ‘unknown quantity’.

READ: ‘Sh*te’ Arsenal at ‘Europa League level’ as ‘an FA Cup team’ with ‘petulant’ Keane ‘past sell-by date’



Saliba is said to be Real Madrid’s ‘most liked’ option as they are ‘in love’ with the Arsenal standout. The report claims a Trent Alexander-Arnold repeat could be on the cards with the Liverpool right-back – one of the 20 best footballers out of contract this summer – ‘about’ to join the Spanish giants.

‘Madrid know very well how to handle this kind of situation. The Frenchman, 23 years old and with frightening physical power, has a contract until 2027. ‘That is to say, the white team could try to negotiate a transfer at a lower price in 2026 or try to get him not to renew with Arsenal – or go to another club – and bring him for free once he is free.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Keane reveals blunt assessment of Arsenal target with Arteta warned against summer transfer

👉 Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with ‘crucial’ Bayern star as double signing with Zubimendi ‘not ruled out’

👉 ‘No-one will remember’ this Arsenal side because of ‘idiot’ Arteta’s ‘failures’

‘It seems crazy, but it is not so crazy if we take into account that they have closed this deal with Alaba, Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and are about to do the same with Alexander-Arnold. ‘He is not the only one, but he is the one who is most liked. A player who can secure the defence for several years, knowing that getting him out of London would not be an easy task. ‘Failing that, there are other names that fit. All options are being analysed and, when the time comes – not too late – a centre-back will be signed.’

Despite this, a report from The Boot Room claims Arsenal are ‘confident’ Saliba will sign a contract extension.