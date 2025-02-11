According to reports, Arsenal star William Saliba has picked out his ‘ultimate dream’ transfer amid claims he could become the ‘most expensive’ defender.

The France international has been criticised for a couple of his performances this season but is still considered one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Saliba has a great partnership with Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes and their pair have been key to their success under head coach in recent seasons.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Saliba penned a long-term contract extension to commit his future to the Premier League giants until 2027.

Despite this, Saliba has been linked with an exit in recent weeks and a report claims Spanish giants Real Madrid have made the Arsenal star their ‘absolute priority’ this summer.

Now a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Saliba is being ‘targeted’ by Real Madrid and his clear stance on a move to the La Liga giants has been revealed.

‘Listed at 80 million euros, William Saliba could become the most expensive defender in the history of football this summer. ‘Indeed, Arsenal have already set his price at 100 million pounds sterling, which would force the Merengues to carry out the most important financial operation ever carried out by the Spanish club.’

‘Discussions have already taken place between the representatives of the player with twenty-six caps with the French team and the leaders of the Casa Blanca. ‘According to our information, William Saliba considers the Madrid club as the ultimate dream of his career, and the prospect of playing with his friend Kylian Mbappé, also from Bondy, is a strong argument in his thinking.’

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has picked out the player who Arsenal will “look at” if Saliba leaves.

“Ideally, they want to keep Saliba at the club,” Brown told Football Insider. “But he’s a target for Real Madrid and he’s a name near the top of their list of targets.

“Which would be bad news for Crystal Palace, because Arsenal will be looking at Marc Guehi.

“He’d be the perfect option to slot in there, he’s an England international with plenty of Premier League experience, he’s very good on the ball, he’s extremely consistent, and he’s a leader.

“There are going to be a lot of teams after him in the summer, as we’ve discussed before.

“Palace won’t want to see him go, of course, because he’s their captain and he’s a very important player for them.

“But looking at his contract situation and the sort of teams who are interested in him, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be making a step to one of the bigger sides.

“So if Saliba goes to Real Madrid, I expect Guehi to be Arsenal’s top target to replace him.“