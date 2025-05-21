According to reports, Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who is also linked with Arsenal and FC Barcelona.

Williams has been linked with several European giants over the past year as he’s sparkled for Spain and Athletic Bilbao.

The talented winger starred for Spain as they won last year’s European Championships and he’s enjoyed a great season in 2024/25, grabbing eleven goals and seven assists for boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.

The 22-year-old was linked with an exit during the 2024 summer window and fresh reports suggest he could be on the move in the next transfer window.

Arsenal and Barcelona have been mooted as his most likely destinations and he is available for an affordable fee as there is a 58 million euro (£49m) release clause in his Athletic Bilbao contract.

The Gunners need to sign an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Williams has been mentioned as a possible dream target, but his huge salary demands are providing a potential stumbling block.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Real Madrid are another obstacle as they are ‘seriously considering’ a move for the winger.

Real Madrid are very active in the transfer market ahead of next month’s Club World Cup, with a recent report claiming a fourth player could join Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras in joining the Spanish giants for the tournament.

Williams is said to have emerged as a ‘very attractive’ option for Real Madrid, who are ‘very pleased with his profile’.

Real Madrid reportedly believe the ‘explosive’ winger could be a ‘blockbuster’ signing, with it also being deemed that his arrival could ‘offset’ the emergence of Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

Williams’ potential arrival could lead to an exit, with Rodyrgo currently the ‘leading candidate’ to move on amid interest from the Premier League.

Rodrygo has scored a lot of important goals for Real Madrid, but he has slipped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

The Brazil international reportedly refused to play against Barcelona this month, with a potential move to Man City ‘approved’ by Pep Guardiola.

