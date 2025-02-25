Arsenal dealt blow as ‘unexpected turn’ sees £48m star ‘close agreement’ with Euro giants
Arsenal have been dealt a blow as there has been an ‘unexpected turn of events’ in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao standout Nico Williams.
The talented winger enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24 before shining for Euro 2024 winners Spain in the summer.
Williams‘ stunning performances for Spain and Athletic Bilbao last season sparked interest from several Premier League and European sides in the summer. There is also an affordable 58 million euro (£48m) release clause in his contract.
Despite this, Williams did not secure a move elsewhere and he’s had another season with boyhood club Athletic Bilbao. He has six goals and seven assists in his 32 appearances this term.
Barcelona have consistently been mooted as a potential destination for Williams, though their financial issues have provided a stumbling block.
Arsenal meanwhile are understood to be the best-placed Premier League club to sign Williams, but they focused on other targets last summer.
The Gunners are already fourth in our Premier League net spend table, but they are likely to invest in the summer as they need a new striker and winger.
It has consistently been reported that Williams is Mikel Arteta’s top target and it was recently claimed that they are leading Barcelona in the race to sign him.
Despite this, a new report in Spain claims there has been an ‘unexpected turn of events’ and a ‘last-minute offer’ from Barcelona has changed the situation.
It is noted that ‘everything pointed’ to a move to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea but a switch to Barcelona is ‘back on the table’ as they are ‘seriously considering paying his release clause’.
The report claims Deco and other Barcelona chiefs have ‘reactivated contact’ with Athletic Bilbao after realising ‘there are not many alternatives of similar price and quality on the market’.
‘Williams is considered a ‘safe bet’ amid ‘clear support in the dressing room’ and an ‘agreement’ has already been ‘closed’.
‘Hansi Flick, who initially had other positions in mind, has given his approval for the move after analysing the market options. His speed, dribbling and ability to sacrifice himself fit perfectly with the style he wants to implement in the team.
‘There is a clear support in the dressing room for the signing of Nico Williams. Players such as Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Gavi have privately expressed their desire to play with him.
‘Furthermore, the agreement with the player’s entourage is practically closed . There were already advanced contacts last summer, and Nico has always been in favour of the possibility of playing for Barça. Now, everything depends on the Catalan club taking the definitive step to pay his termination clause.
‘The departure of several players in the summer (Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres or Araujo could be on the way out) would facilitate Nico’s arrival, both financially and in terms of space in the squad.
‘The Premier League is still lurking, but the turn of events brings the winger closer to the Camp Nou than ever before.’