Barcelona and Arsenal are both in the race to sign Nico Williams

Arsenal have been dealt a blow as there has been an ‘unexpected turn of events’ in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao standout Nico Williams.

The talented winger enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24 before shining for Euro 2024 winners Spain in the summer.

Williams‘ stunning performances for Spain and Athletic Bilbao last season sparked interest from several Premier League and European sides in the summer. There is also an affordable 58 million euro (£48m) release clause in his contract.

Despite this, Williams did not secure a move elsewhere and he’s had another season with boyhood club Athletic Bilbao. He has six goals and seven assists in his 32 appearances this term.

Barcelona have consistently been mooted as a potential destination for Williams, though their financial issues have provided a stumbling block.

Arsenal meanwhile are understood to be the best-placed Premier League club to sign Williams, but they focused on other targets last summer.

READ: Liverpool Three in Premier League XI of the season; no Arsenal players

The Gunners are already fourth in our Premier League net spend table, but they are likely to invest in the summer as they need a new striker and winger.

It has consistently been reported that Williams is Mikel Arteta’s top target and it was recently claimed that they are leading Barcelona in the race to sign him.

Despite this, a new report in Spain claims there has been an ‘unexpected turn of events’ and a ‘last-minute offer’ from Barcelona has changed the situation.

It is noted that ‘everything pointed’ to a move to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea but a switch to Barcelona is ‘back on the table’ as they are ‘seriously considering paying his release clause’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal plot ‘new bid’ with Ollie Watkins as ‘key second addition’ to ‘form most feared’ PL attack

👉 Wright tips Arsenal trio to ‘run down contracts’ in ‘f***ing vital’ warning amid Real Madrid claim

👉 Shearer reveals the only way Arsenal beat Liverpool to the title; Lineker names striker Arteta should sign

The report claims Deco and other Barcelona chiefs have ‘reactivated contact’ with Athletic Bilbao after realising ‘there are not many alternatives of similar price and quality on the market’.