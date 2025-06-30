Viktor Gyokeres has been constantly linked with big moves since moving to Sporting

According to reports, Arsenal are set to miss out on Viktor Gyokeres, who is ‘crazy to sign’ for another club as they prepare a ‘full-throttle offer’.

Another day, another batsh*t Gyokeres report…

Heading into this summer, Gyokeres presumably hoped that his future would be settled by the end of June, as he reportedly had the benefit of a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting Lisbon over his exit.

However, Gyokeres appears to have fallen out with Sporting Lisbon’s hierarchy, who have decided to go back on their arrangement and demand a higher fee for their prized asset.

To some extent, this is fair enough as the 27-year-old has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances since moving to the Primeira Liga champions from Coventry City and should demand a huge bid.

But it is also easy to see why Gyokeres is infuriated as he finds himself in limbo after Sporting Lisbon made transfer negotiations more complicated.

For Gyokeres, it is at least positive that he is not short of interest, with Arsenal and Man Utd said to be the two most interested Premier League sides in securing his services.

The 2025 top scorer in Europe contender has also attracted interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides, with a report on Monday morning revealing the potential ‘total cost’ of a deal for the 27-year-old this summer.

Last week, it was claimed that Premier League champions Liverpool have joined the race for Gyokeres, but Fabrizio Romano insisted a move to Arsenal is his “priority”.

He said: “I’m not aware of contacts ongoing for Gyokeres at this stage. His priority now is Arsenal, then we will see later in the window.”

You do tend to trust Romano’s word on these matters, so probably take the following report from an outlet in Spain with a pinch of salt.

This is because it is boldly claimed that the Gunners and other Premier League clubs are ‘behind’ Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Gyokeres.

Atletico are being ‘patient’ as they are laying the groundwork to make a ‘full-throttle bid’ for Gyokeres later in the window, but they have reportedly emerged as the ‘most appealing club’ he’s ‘crazy to sign for’.

The report adds: