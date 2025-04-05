Andrea Berta is the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly had a ‘disagreement’ with other ‘influential figures’ at the club over one potential signing.

Former Atletico Madrid chief Berta has been appointed to replace Edu at Arsenal and preparations are likely already underway for this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they are set to finish second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season.

Injuries have marred Arsenal this season, but they have been pretty toothless in attack and are crying out for upgrades in forward positions.

Arsenal’s priority will be to sign a new No.9 with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres mooted as targets as the three strikers battle to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

READ: How Andrea Berta should spend his £300m to win Arsenal the Premier League title



The Gunners are also interested in Wolves standout Matheus Cunha amid the former Atletico Madrid star’s links with Berta.

Cunha – who has a £62.5m release clause in his contract – is not a natural No.9, but the versatile forward has shone for Premier League strugglers Wolves and features in our team of the season. He has 15 goals and four assists in his 29 appearances this term in all competitions.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Arsenal ‘influential figures disagree with Berta’ over Cunha, with some club chiefs ‘not convinced’ that he is the ‘right fit’.

Therefore, Arsenal ‘may opt against attempting to lure’ Cunha to the Emirates this summer, with Berta ‘unsure he fits the bill’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Victor Osimhen ‘set’ on ‘favoured’ summer transfer amid Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd interest

👉 Arsenal, Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres ‘indicates first choice’ transfer amid two ‘key’ details

👉 ‘He will be the first to go’ – Bent reveals first Arsenal player new sporting director Berta will sell

The report explains: