The pursuit of Ollie Watkins was ‘not unanimous’ at Arsenal before Mikel Arteta’s ‘stance won out’ with the Aston Villa striker ‘excited’ at the prospect of joining.

Arsenal were keen to bring in another attacker before the transfer deadline with the Gunners looking at a number of options before eventually make an offer for Aston Villa’s Watkins.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka has left Arsenal short in attacking areas but the Gunners decided not to make any panic buys in a winter market that is renowned for being tricky to deal in

Arsenal made a bid of around £40m in the week before the transfer window shut for Watkins and considered making another offer for the England international but eventually decided against it.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak were other options Arsenal considered but neither were seen as realistic targets in January.

And The Athletic has revealed why some figures in the Arsenal hierarchy were unsure about the Gunners making an offer for Watkins, before Arteta’s persistance won them over.

The Athletic claim:

‘Arteta’s preferred candidate, Alexander Isak, was simply out of reach. Enquiries around Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal continue to follow closely, did not receive an encouraging response — RB Leipzig viewed selling their star player in mid-season as unthinkable. Having committed to a new contract in June 2024, Sesko was intent on seeing out the campaign in Germany. ‘The possibility of a deal for Watkins was first floated during conversations between the two club hierarchies at the Premier League game between the teams on January 18. ‘Villa were always likely to sell one of Watkins or Jhon Duran this window. Manager Unai Emery had struggled to accommodate both in his starting line-up, and allowing one to leave would ease Villa’s PSR issues. ‘Villa were already in talks with Al Nassr about a possible transfer for Duran, but with some degree of doubt over whether that deal would come to fruition, were prepared to entertain the prospect of selling Watkins to Arsenal for £60m. ‘Arteta jumped at the idea. Although Watkins had never previously featured on Arsenal’s recruitment lists, the manager reasoned that here was a Premier League-proven goalscorer who could hit the ground running. A deal would scupper any summer move for Sesko, but with Arsenal’s need for attacking additions becoming urgent, that was a risk the Arsenal manager was prepared to take. For all the 21-year-old Slovenian’s potential, he comes with few guarantees. Watkins, 29, was seen as an established, experienced player who could help Arsenal win now.

‘Approval for Watkins was not unanimous. Some argued against paying a sizeable fee for a player who turns 30 before the end of 2025. There were some concerns over his limited resale value and impact on future plans. As is often the case at Arsenal, Arteta’s stance won out. Josh Kroenke arrived in London to join a recruitment meeting a few days after the Villa game, and a firm decision was made to pursue Watkins. ‘A boyhood Arsenal fan, Watkins was excited by the prospect of joining the club. On Monday, January 27, Arsenal submitted an opening offer of £40m — a price which reflected some of the concerns over the deal. Villa dismissed it immediately, as it fell some way short of their valuation. ‘Arsenal intended to bid again, but when Al Nassr definitively decided to close a deal with Duran instead of Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, the Watkins transfer was suddenly off the table. By the time the news of Arsenal’s interest in Watkins broke, the deal was effectively already dead.’

Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Wednesday as they face Eddie Howe’s men in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, before resuming Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday.