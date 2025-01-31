Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko have been linked with Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘considering a bold bid’ to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

Arsenal are short in this area as Gabriel Jesus’s injury has left head coach Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko has consistenly been mooted as Arsenal’s preferred target, but they made a shock bid to sign England international Watkins earlier this week.

Arsenal submitted a £60m offer shortly before Aston Villa’s game against Celtic on Wednesday night and this was immediately rejected by Unai Emery’s side.

Their chances of signing Watkins were dealt a further blow when it was revealed that Jhon Duran is leaving Aston Villa to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

This all but ended Arsenal’s hopes of landing Watkins and Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed on Friday that he is staying.

He said: “Yes, he is happy to stay,” he said, when asked if Watkins had expressed his desire to remain at Villa Park.

“You can ask him, but we asked him how he is feeling every day, every year he has been here with Aston Villa, with us and without us.”

It has also been reported by Caught Offside that the Gunners have ‘quickly pivoted’ to their ‘new striker priority’.

‘The Gunners have quickly pivoted away from Watkins despite reports to the contrary and, in fact, are now going to push for either Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig or Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus. ‘Mikel Arteta’s priority has always been Sesko, and Leipzig’s elimination from the Champions League could yet facilitate the player’s exit, even if the Bundesliga outfit is absolutely not open to reducing his price.’

A new report from journalist Rudy Galetti from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal are ‘consdering a bold bid’ to sign Vlahovic before Monday’s deadline.

There is said to be one major hurdle in the way of this deal, while the report reveals Sesko’s stance on a move this month.