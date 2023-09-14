Arsenal boost as Arteta favourite is in ‘advanced talks’ for new bumper contract along with teammate

Martin Odegaard is in advanced talks with Arsenal to sign a new contract as Mikel Arteta looks to tie his captain down to a new bumper deal.

Since joining Arsenal on a permanent basis in 2021, Odegaard has gone from strength to strength. The 24-year-old now wears the captain’s armband and is considered one of the best midfielders in the league.

Odegaard had his best season to date last time around as he scored 15 league goals and provided seven assists.

His current deal in North London runs until 2025 and the Gunners are now working on a new bumper deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the Norwegian playmaker is in ‘advanced talks’ for a new contract which will see him receive a ‘sharp’ pay increase.

Odegaard is currently said to be earning around £120,000-per-week, but this new deal could see him become one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Fabrizio Romano outlined the state of play with the Arsenal captain earlier this week: “Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Odegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing.

“Odegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after (William) Saliba, Gabriel, (Bukayo) Saka, (Aaron) Ramsdale, (Gabriel) Martinelli and (Reiss) Nelson.”

This week while on international duty with Norway, Odegaard was asked about life in north London.

He said: “I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time.

“Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”

Along with a contract extension being in the works for Odegaard, Arsenal are also discussing terms with Ben White over a new deal.

The same report explains that Arsenal are looking to reward the defender after a noteworthy campaign last season.

While has seamlessly transitioned into a full-back under Arteta and the talks over a new contract are set to get underway within a matter of weeks.

The 25-year-old defender is under contract with Arsenal until 2026 and so there is less urgency to immediately tie him down when compared to Odegaard.

READ MORE: Arsenal’s ‘best player’ continues to be ‘nagged’ by Achilles ‘problem’ that ‘dogged him’ in 2022/23