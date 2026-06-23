Arsenal are in line for a boost if Aston Villa turn their interest in a £43million-rated World Cup striker into a transfer this summer.

The Gunners are yet to make a move in the summer window, but they’re linked with some big names. Sandro Tonali, Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez are among those they’re said to be interested in, while there’s speculation over exits for players such as Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

While it could be a busy summer in either direction, Arsenal could be given a boost for a transfer without raising a finger.

Indeed, they have a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause for former striker Folarin Balogun, and per Caught Offside, the United States striker – who has two goals and an assist in the 2026 World Cup – wants to move back to England.

Monaco are believed to rate him at £43million, and were they to get all of that for the New York-born attacker, Arsenal would scoop £7.5million.

While it’s said Monaco don’t want to lose Balogun, after a 19-goal season, there are a number of clubs reported to be in for him.

Premier League rivals in Balogun hunt

A source is reported as saying: “Clubs across Europe have been tracking Balogun for some time, they’ve known about him since his days at Arsenal.

“This is the summer he’s expected to move. Monaco sources are playing this down, but he’s keen to move to the Premier League and several clubs there have been informed that he’s available for a package worth around £43m.”

Among the clubs looking at him are reportedly Aston Villa, Everton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

That almost a third of the Premier League wants to sign Balogun means his dream of moving back to England could be realised this summer.

READ: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Argentina and France set down markers again

Villa are one of the more interesting potential landing spots, as a Champions League club who scooped the Europa League last season.

However, it’s believed Unai Emery’s side’s ability to land new talent will depend on the money they can bring in from player sales.

While there is a lot of interest in Balogun in England, the report states the striker is focussing on the World Cup, in which the USA are in a good spot, with six points from a possible six meaning they top Group D.

Balogun has had a hand in half of the goals his nation has scored at the tournament so far.

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