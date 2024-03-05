According to reports, Chelsea have been left “unconvinced” by Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is being linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Toney returned to action at the start of this year after his nine-month betting ban ended.

The striker’s return was a timely boost for Brentford, who have slipped into a relegation battle. He has four goals in his eight Premier League appearances since January.

It was suggested ahead of the winter transfer window that the England international could leave Brentford in January but he ended up sticking around as Financial Fair Play issues prevented Big Six clubs from making a move for the forward.

Elite Premier League clubs are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, though. Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are all likely to be in the market for a new striker.

But if transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, Chelsea are not “convinced” by Toney “anymore” but he “could be an option” for Arsenal.

“I’m not sure Chelsea are that convinced on Ivan Toney anymore,” Romano said via The Debrief podcast for Caught Offside.

“I think they’ve started to look at different kinds of strikers in terms of age. Toney could be an option for Arsenal, but we’ll see.”

He added: “Manchester United will also be in the market for a striker – they have to decide internally if they want an experienced striker, and if so Toney could be a fantastic opportunity.”

Regarding Chelsea’s interest in Napoli standout Victor Osimhen, Romano has pointed out that they did not pursue a new forward in January as they “expect different strikers to be available” in the summer.

“Chelsea – I’m sure they’re in the race. The interest has always been there,” Romano added.

“It was never a possibility to sign him in January, but it’s fair to say that Chelsea never entered into any concrete discussions for strikers in January because in the summer they expect different strikers to be available, and Osimhen is one of the most interesting options for sure.”

He continued: “Everything is set for Osimhen’s exit, and Napoli are already preparing for him to leave the club this summer, that’s what their project is revolving around.

“Usually with Napoli it’s really difficult to negotiate, but you never know in football.

“Maybe there can be a player offered in the deal, but overall the value of the deal has to be around €120million. Napoli want to make the biggest sale in the history of Serie A, this is their target.