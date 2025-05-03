Arsenal have been provided a boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG, who are likely to be without one key player.

The Gunners are facing an uphill battle when they travel to face PSG in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

The North London outfit were far from their best in the opening leg at the Emirates and were fortunate to only lose 1-0.

2025 top scorer in Europe contender, Ousmane Dembele, silenced the home supporters with a shock early opener and PSG had chances to extend their lead, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced some great saves to keep a clean sheet.

Arsenal will have to produce their best performance of the season to turn the tie around and reach the Champions League final, but they have been provided a boost regarding Dembele’s fitness.

Dembele was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining in midweek and a statement on Friday from PSG confirmed he has “strained” his hamstring.

“Ousmane Dembele has strained his right hamstring,” a statement read.

“His condition is progressing well. A further assessment will be carried out shortly.”

Now, injury expert Stephen Smith, CEO and founder of Kitman Labs, has only given Dembele a “very small” chance of being fit to face Arsenal next week.

“Even if that is a grade 1 hamstring injury, the likelihood of him being able to play within a week is very, very small,” Smith told The Metro.

“My gut instinct would be that even if it is a minimal strain you are talking two weeks before you can get him back in.

“It is an important game too. If you’re not fully confident, can you take a risk with a guy who is not ready and risk damaging that even further and losing him for a longer period of time? It is a really high risk manoeuvre with a player who has been playing so well.

“I would put it in the unlikely category. If there is even any fibre disruption at all, it is such a high risk decision for a club to make, putting a player out there who could potentially suffer much more significant damage in a really problematic area within the sport.

“They would want to feel really good about thing before putting him out, regardless of how important the game is.”