According to reports, Arsenal target Rodrygo Goes is ‘more likely’ to leave Real Madrid for a ‘discount fee’ during this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal‘s summer transfer window is starting to come together as they are on the brink of finalising their first two signings, with Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga due to complete their moves to the Emirates.

At least two more statement signings are expected in the coming weeks, with the Gunners keen to sign a new striker and winger.

Reports in recent days have indicated that Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is their leading striker target and they are looking to beat Liverpool in the race to sign him with a new offer.

As for their search for a new winger, Arsenal are linked with several potential options and Rodrygo has been mentioned as a target.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano claimed Rodrgyo is Arsenal’s “dream” target. He said: “There is interest from Arsenal. He’s a dream target for Arsenal.

“But it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.”

Rodrygo is coming off a difficult season for Real Madrid as he slipped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s move to the Spanish giants.

The Brazil international’s fall from grace has alerted Premier League clubs, but Real Madrid are said to be ‘clear’ on their huge asking price.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal could sign Rodrygo at a ‘discounted price’ this summer.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is a ‘big fan’ of Rodrgyo and ‘wants’ to sign him this summer, with the report revealing what it could take to seal a deal.

‘Despite Real Madrid’s demands, there is a sense that Rodrygo is more likely to move for something closer to €80-85m ‘Manchester United and Chelsea have also been monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, while Xabi Alonso would also ideally like to keep him.’

Football Transfers have also provided details on Rodrygo’s potential move to Arsenal, claiming they have ‘taken significant strides towards’ completing this ‘blockbuster signing’.