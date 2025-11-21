Arsenal boss Arteta confirms Gabriel Magalhaes injury timeline: ‘People have to stand up’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Magalhaes will “be out for weeks” after picking up an injury on international duty with Brazil.

The centre-back has formed one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football with William Saliba at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the brilliant duo will have to be broken up for “weeks” after he sustained a thigh injury for the Brazil national team last week.

And now Arsenal boss Arteta has confirmed the bad news that Gabriel will miss a number of important fixtures with the 27-year-old set for another scan.

Speaking to reporters in a Friday pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “Yeah Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury and he’s going to be out for weeks. We need to have another scan next Wednesday and we will have the timeline much more clear.”

On how was absence will impact his side, Arteta added: “He’s our leader in our back line and it’s never a positive thing. People have to stand up now and do their job.”

READ: The two ridiculous Arsenal facts which sum up Arteta contract transformation inspired by Liverpool ‘goal’

Arsenal, who lead the Premier League by four points from second-placed Manchester City, face arch-rivals Tottenham over the weekend and Arteta is looking forward to the North London Derby.

Arteta added: “It’s just beautiful especially when we play at home. We know what the team will bring in every single action.

“It’s a game that required something else, emotionally. You cannot be too hyped. The game demands that in every ball and every action, it needs that little bit more than any other game. On Sunday we need a really good performance.”

Wayne Rooney revealed this week that Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has made his top three Premier League players from the season so far.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Tottenham, Manchester City, Garnacho, Farke, Milan, Sheffield derby

👉 Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five predictions ahead of the North London Derby from Wright et al.

👉 Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £132m offer to Arsenal star with ‘clear conviction’ amid Vini Jr, Rodrygo links



Rooney said on Amazon Prime: “Top three, probably [Antoine] Semenyo. I think he’s been brilliant for Bournemouth, carrying on his form from last season.

“I’d also put Bryan Mbeumo in there. I think he’s been really good for Manchester United, even after a difficult start to the season for the club. I think he’s been really good.

“The third one, I’d probably go with Gyokeres. Arsenal have been crying out for a new number nine for a few years now and he’s come in.

“His work-rate and his determination to hold up play and he’s obviously scoring a few goals as well so I’d say that’s my top three.”

Reacting to Rooney’s choice, Arteta said: “I am really glad this is coming from someone like Wayne. It’s not just related to the goals he hasn’t scored, but the work he brings to the team, the way he opens the spaces for the other people.”