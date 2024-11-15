According to a former Premier League star, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is “full of waffle” and hasn’t made many of his players “significantly better”.

In recent seasons, Arteta has been lauded for the job he’s done at Arsenal as he’s turned the North London club into a Premier League title challenger.

Under the Spaniard, Arsenal have improved year-on-year and finished just two points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City last season.

However, Arsenal have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners are not yet out of the Premier League title race, but they could do with putting a run together before Christmas to close the gap on Liverpool.

Arsenal are winless in four Premier League games and their poor run of form has fuelled talk surrounding Arteta’s long-term future.

Stan Collymore has hit out at Arteta, who is “full of waffle and modern coaching tricks”. He has also insinuated that he’s only made four players “significantly better” at Arsenal.

“I immediately thought Mikel Arteta was full of waffle and modern coaching tricks when he was handed the manager’s job at Arsenal,” Collymore said in his Caught Offside column.

“[…] How many players has Arteta actually brought in that were seen to be title-winning level players, and how many of them has he made significantly better? Ben White? Kai Havertz? Thomas Partey? Declan Rice?”

“What about Martin Odegaard? He was the guy at age 15 at Real Madrid that was meant to go on and be a world beater anyway, so surely he would have got to this point of maturity whereby he has an impact on somebody’s first team.

“The classic question is how many players in the Arsenal squad has Mikel Arteta turned from average to good, good to very good, very good to great? And if you compare that with Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery and others, he doesn’t come across very well at all.

“Forget results, because results come as a consequence of you making those players better.

“It’s not about whether he’s a nice guy, it’s not whether he’s fresh and young or he’s from the Pep Guardiola Barcelona school of coaching… How many players has Arteta actually made significantly better and, Arsenal fans, I want you to answer that honestly.”