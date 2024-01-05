Arsenal boss Arteta reveals transfer ‘possibility’ as he gives update on two injured players

Mikel Arteta admits there is a “possibility” that Arsenal won’t do any business in the January transfer market despite their recent struggles.

The Gunners shot to the top of the Premier League table after a brilliant start to the season but four points out of their last five matches has seen them drop down to fourth in the standings.

Scoring has been a problem in those fixtures with Arteta’s side hitting the back of net three times in five matches with a number of pundits insisting they need another striker to have a chance of winning the Premier League title.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored eight goals between them in the Premier League this season but the Arsenal boss insists there is a “possibility” that they won’t buy anyone in the winter market.

Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “We are open for the transfer markets but the emphasis is on making the most of the players we have. We will work with the club to explore if there is any opportunities and then assess our options.”

When asked if there’s a chance the club will not do any business in January, Arteta replied: “That’s a possibility.”

And Arteta brought an update on injured players Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey with the Arsenal boss hoping the former could play against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round over the weekend.

Arteta said of Zinchenko, who has been criticised recently: “He is progressing well. He will have another training session tomorrow and we will evaluate whether he is able to play and start the game. On the rest, there is no news.”

On Partey, he continued: “We hope he is only weeks away, not months. He is progressing well.”

Arsenal and Liverpool face each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the biggest tie of the FA Cup third round and Arteta is looking forward to a “great game”.

Arteta added: “We have a great history in this competition with our two clubs. We have a big opponent to start with and again make another beautiful journey.

“The draw is the draw. We played two weeks ago in the league [drawing 1-1 at Anfield]. It was an incredible match and I am sure it will be again.

“We don’t have a choice [about our opponents]. I am sure both teams would have been expecting or hoping for something different, but we have this incredible clash in the third round and we have to cope with it.

“We expect a great game and a good run.”