Arsenal boss Arteta ‘speaks’ to Man Utd star with Ten Hag favourite ‘interested’ in transfer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken to Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The England international had a brilliant 2022/23 campaign, scoring 30 goals in all competitions with many believing the forward was in the best form of his career.

But this campaign has been a different story for Rashford with the Man Utd forward managing just eight goals in 43 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Rashford has been criticised for his performances this season with former players, pundits and fans hitting out at his negative body language and lack of effort at times this term.

There have been rumours that Rashford could leave for another club in the summer with some critics claiming the Man Utd forward could do with a new challenge.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a potential move for Rashford this summer but now reports have claimed that Arsenal could be an option.

It is understood that Arsenal boss Arteta has spoken to Rashford in recent weeks with ‘interest on both sides’ but there is still uncertainty as to whether Man Utd would be willing to sell.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks Rashford “could end his career as one of the great disappointments in the history of the English game” and thinks the Man Utd academy graduate should leave.

“It is more difficult to be a young starlet if you’re at Man Utd than anywhere else,” Souness said recently.

“They get far too much acclaim, adulation, money, recognition – everything you want – they get far more at Man Utd than any other football club.

“And I think that is the case when I was a player, and it’s still the case.

MORE MARCUS RASHFORD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘vibe killer’ would have ‘thrived under Klopp’ at Liverpool; why Xavi to Chelsea makes sense

👉 How Manchester United could ruin Liverpool by selling them ‘an inferior version of Theo Walcott’

👉 16 Conclusions on England’s Euro 2024 squad: Rashford, Henderson, alarming defensive gaps, absurd attacking strength

“There’s been no leadership from the management to him [Rashford]. If you think of Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] with Ryan Giggs and the way he dealt with it and he became an absolute world superstar.

“Who are the senior players going, ‘Marcus, this is the way we do it.’

“He could end his career as one of the great disappointments in the history of the English game, with all the ability he possesses.

“I think he has everything, the only thing you would say he is missing is he’s not a clinical finisher. But he’s had a couple of good years, he can drop a shoulder and he’s got electric pace.

“He got 30 goals last year and he’s got seven [Premier League] goals now, I’m not describing a top player.”

Souness added: “He’s from Manchester, it’s his team, but for his improvement, I think he should leave.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal bite back against mid-table Manchester United as Ten Hag In and Out campaigns clash