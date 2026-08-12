Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly made a U-turn on whether to sell Ethan Nwaneri, while there are also updates on Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks/months, with Arteta‘s side signing Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier after winning the Premier League title last season.

The north London side remain in the market for more additions, with a new centre-back and winger mooted as their overwhelming priorities.

But Arsenal also need to offload several talents to balance the books, with more departures expected following the Leandro Trossard and Christian Norgaard departures.

A few Arsenal players are linked with exits, including Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal star wanted in Italy as City close in on £85m Rodri replacement

A report on Wednesday claimed Arsenal have received a ‘package deal’ offer from Galatasaray, who are looking to sign Nwaneri and Martinelli.

Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, has reportedly been ‘offered’ to several clubs this week, and he could yet leave despite indicating his desire to remain at Arsenal.

These players are particularly linked with exits because Arsenal are keen to sign upgrades in forward positions this summer, but Caught Offside have ‘updates’ on Nwaneri, Martinelli and Lewis-Skelly.

Regarding Lewis-Skelly, it is claimed that he ‘isn’t for sale and isn’t looking for a move’, while Nwaneri could also remain at Arsenal beyond this summer.

The report claims Arteta has changed his stance on selling Nwaneri after ‘there was previously a willingness to cash in’, while ‘he has been on the radar of Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Juventus’.

READ MORE: Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign £85m star as ‘top striker for the next ten years’ – agent

Reason for Arsenal U-turn on Ethan Nwaneri

The report explains:

‘The England Under-21 international has long been highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems the feeling now is that he’s worked his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans. ‘Overall, the feeling is that Nwaneri has impressed with his attitude and performances in pre-season and will most likely stick around this season unless the player really pushes to leave for a better guarantee of playing every week, or if a club comes in with an offer Arsenal can’t refuse. As of today, neither of those things is close to happening.’

On Martinelli, it is claimed that there has been a ‘feeling for some time that he will be available this summer’, though ‘it would probably take a Champions League club to convince him’ to go because he is ‘not personally pushing to leave’.

READ NEXT: Arsenal targeting four more signings as three-man shortlist to be new centre-back revealed

