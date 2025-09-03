Arsenal are the ONLY club in the Premier League to create just one Big Chance in their first three matches.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 5-0, sandwiching a narrow victory over Manchester United and narrow defeat to Liverpool, and it was in that win over their newly promoted side that they created that one Big Chance with a penalty.

So Arsenal have failed to create a Big Chance in open play in 270 minutes plus stoppage time of football this season.

What is an Opta Big Chance?

That is defined by Opta as ‘a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a one on one scenario or from very close range when the ball has a clear path to goal and there is low to moderate pressure on the shooter. Penalties are always considered big chances.’

Arsenal were criticised after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, with Jamie Carragher saying: “I’ve never believed Arsenal’s problem was finishing. Arsenal’s problem is creating. That was the problem for them last season, they don’t create enough.

“You look at the goals they score, the xG, the numbers are all there in black and white. And I felt from last season, Arsenal needed to shift slightly, become more proactive with the ball.

“You bring [Martin] Zubimendi in on the ball, you bring in the guy up front, [Ebere] Eze’s come in. It’s only three games, but in the two away games that we’ve seen Arsenal this season, nothing has changed.

“Heavily reliant on set pieces, don’t create anything in open play, and are the best team in Europe for me, defensively.”

The Premier League table of Big Chances created so far this season is as follows:

Top of that table with seven Big Chances are Chelsea, who have scored seven goals this season in the Premier League. They lead from Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Premier League champions and current favourites Liverpool have created the same number of Big Chances this season as Everton, who have benefited from the signing of Jack Grealish.

Separate xG stats show that astonishingly, Manchester United have created a bigger xG across their three Premier League games than any other club, with their 6.7 xG creating just two goals.

Arsenal have created 4.4 xG but have scored six goals, while Crystal Palace have created the same quality of chances but scored just four goals.