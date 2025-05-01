Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime as they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners season is hanging by a thread after defeat to PSG on Tuesday leaves them on the brink of Champions League elimination.

Talking of which, their focus on Europe has seen them drop points in the race for second, with Newcastle closing in after four wins in five matches.

A mix of rotation and injuries continues to hamper their domestic efforts, with last Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace representing the ninth time they’ve drawn despite leading.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continue to flirt with a top-eight finish and kept Manchester United honest last time out, only to be denied by a 96th-minute equaliser.

A successful appeal against Evanilson’s red card offered a small boost, but the Cherries are now winless in four and still searching for consistency.

They'll need to find it quickly if they're to end a rotten run at the Emirates. Arsenal have won all eight home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, which is a record that we are going to bravely – or stupidly – bet against this weekend.





Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

Given Arsenal’s strong home record against Bournemouth, winning all six of their previous Premier League encounters at home, nothing screams upset.

However, Arteta’s side have drawn 13 league matches this season, failing to capitalise on taking the lead in nine of those.

We also have to consider the fact that not only will the Gunners rotate due to a mix of injury and prioritising PSG, but they may not apply the expected level of mental or physical application.

Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola, have shown resilience and the ability to exploit spaces on the break.

They may not see that much of the ball, particularly if Arsenal field a full-strength midfield, yet there’s a case to be made for them standing firm and striking on the break.

All but one of the previous seven visitors to the Emirates have found the net, with four avoiding defeat.

Bournemouth look better on the road, having avoided defeat in 12 of 13 and scoring 27 goals during that run.

Arsenal team news

Neto is ineligible to face his parent club, but though it’s unlikely he’d have displaced David Raya even with PSG on the horizon.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out due to injury.

With PSG in mind, Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could form the back four.

Thomas Partey should return to the midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Ethan Nwaneri may start to allow Bukayo Saka a rest, joining Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino in the attack.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Partey, Rice – Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Bournemouth news

Enes Unal and Ryan Christie are ruled out due to injury, though Evanilson’s successful red card appeal means Iraola has a near-full squad to select from.

Luis Sinisterra has recently returned from injury, so he’ll settle for a place on the bench.

It’s a toss-up between Alex Scott and the fit-again Lewis Cook in midfield, with one of the two set to partner Tyler Adams.

Adam Smith, Illya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez form a settled back four.

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a fantastic season. He’ll feature alongside Justin Kluivert, Dango Outtara and reprieved forward Evanilson.

Bournemouth expected line-up

Kepa – Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez – Adams, Scott – Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara – Evanilson

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Bournemouth stats

– Arsenal have dominated this fixture. The Gunners have won all six Premier League home meetings.

– Before losing the reverse fixture 2-0 in October, Arsenal were unbeaten in 10 meetings across all competitions.

– No side has drawn more matches from a winning position this season than Arsenal: They’ve drawn nine times despite leading, which is 25% of their league fixtures.

– Bournemouth’s away record is standout. The Cherries have avoided defeat in 12 of 13 matches, averaging 2.07 goals.

– Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score has landed in 11 of Bournemouth’s 17 matches, which is more than any other team in the league.