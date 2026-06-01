Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are ‘calling’ £100m French striker – ‘the big gem on the market’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on bringing Eli Junior Kroupi to the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed Manchester City’s desire to sign the Bournemouth striker.

Kroupi has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League, and Arsenal, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs keen on the Frenchman.

The 19-year-old striker scored 13 goals in 35 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

TEAMtalk has reported that Bournemouth do not want to sell Kroupi and would demand £80-100 million for the teenager.

However, that has not stopped Arsenal, Man City and PSG from showing interest in a 2026 summer deal for the France Under-21 international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has claimed that Arsenal and Man City have been “calling” for Kroupi, with PSG also interested in him.

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The Italian journalist has also suggested that Liverpool could show interest in Kroupi should Andoni Iraola become the manager of the Merseyside club.

Arsenal ‘calling’ for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi

Romano said about Kroupi on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, the big gem on the market – Kroupi the striker from Bournemouth because Bournemouth would like and love to keep the player, but around Kroupi, after the fantastic season, Eli Junior Kroupi had at Bournemouth – a fantastic season in terms of numbers, of goals, of quality.

“Several, but several top clubs have started calling.

“In Premier League, the Premier League giants.

“I can tell you for sure Arsenal have called, Manchester City have called, and more clubs are interested.

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“Let’s see if Iraola goes to Liverpool, also what happens with Kroupi, but also Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix for Eli Junior Kroupi.

“Paris Saint-Germain had some contacts, Paris Saint-Germain took some information on the player, and Paris Saint-Germain really appreciate him, have a good, very good connection with his agents.

“So, Premier League giants, Arsenal, Man City.

“Let’s see what happens with Liverpool, with Iraola, and now also Paris Saint-Germain in the mix with Kroupi.

“Of course, is Kroupi goes to Paris Saint-Germain, this could impact the situation with Julian Alvarez because, with Julian at the moment, Paris Saint-Germain have been interested for a long time in Julian Alvarez, but never receiving doors open from the player.

“Julian was focused on Barcelona as a priority for his future.

“Obviously, if Kroupi goes to Paris Saint-Germain, this would end their interest in Julian Alvarez.

“But the Julian Alvarez future depends also on what the player decides to do.

“And, at the moment, the player has not opened doors to Paris Saint-Germain.”

Iraola said about Kroupi on Bournemouth’s official website on April 21: “I think Junior has been a big challenge for me this season, one of the biggest challenges because we noticed straightaway that he has special things. His finishing is top for me.

“But we had to work a lot with him and, especially, he has had to do a lot of work that he wasn’t used to to win his minutes.

“He has become a much better player for me.

“I know he had a good start and scored goals but I try not to talk to him about goals because this is something which is natural and he will always have it.

“So, I have tried to make him focus on other parts and he has improved a lot.”

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