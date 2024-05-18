Brazil legend Rivaldo tells Arsenal star to leave and urges two Man Utd flops to find new clubs

Brazil legend Rivaldo is keen to see Gabriel Jesus leave Arsenal this summer, while he thinks Casemiro and Antony would be better off away from Man Utd.

The Gunners signed Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a statement double signing which boosted their chances of competing at the top of the Premier League.

Jesus played well in his first campaign at Arsenal, contributing 11 goals and six assists in 26 Premier League matches, but his form and issues with injuries have seen him out of favour under Mikel Arteta this campaign.

Compatriots Casemiro and Antony have been much less effective at Man Utd after both moved to Old Trafford in huge moves in the summer of 2022.

And now Rivaldo is keen to see Antony, Casemiro and Jesus all leave their respective Premier League clubs for the good of their careers.

The Brazil legend said: “I still say Manchester United winger Antony is a great player,’ Rivaldo told Betfair. ‘He’s already played in a World Cup for Brazil and he’s still young with plenty of football to play.

“He’s currently at a club that’s been going through difficult times for a while now, so in my opinion leaving England could be good for him.

“Moving to a side in Spain, Germany or Italy could be fundamental for his progression now. With his skills and the football that he can play, I think that he would fit very well into any big team in Spain, for example.

“It could be good for him to go to a club where he can return to playing regularly and aim to get back into the Brazilian team. Who knows, maybe in 2026 he can play in another World Cup.”

Rivaldo added: “I also think it’s crucial for Casemiro and Gabriel Jesus to look for other clubs, if they are serious about returning to play for Brazil.

“As mentioned, Manchester United are not the club they once were. The club is going through difficulties, and it is unfair that Casemiro is criticised for that.

“It is up to the club to put together a strong squad and then it depends on all the players performing so that they can compete for titles.

“I’ve heard rumours that he could go to Saudi Arabia, but if he wants to play in a World Cup, he must go back to Spain, or move to Italy, and compete at the highest level because he still has the skills necessary for that.

Rivaldo: Gabriel Jesus ‘spends too much time on the bench’ at Arsenal

“The same goes for Gabriel Jesus. He has lost his place in the Arsenal starting line-up and spends too much time on the bench.

“He has already been to the World Cup, but there are other players in the same position standing out, scoring goals, and Jesus needs more minutes.

“Without much opportunity to play, it is time for him to think about leaving the club to be able to return to the Brazilian national team.

“Jesus needs to be ready for the 2026 World Cup and he will not get there because of what he did in the past. Football is about what a player is currently showing, so he needs to be a starter.”

