Arsenal are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and they are supposedly the ‘favourites’ to sign him.

The Brazil international is among the best footballers in the world, but his attitude has been questioned at times and he has butted heads with head coach Xabi Alonso at the start of this season.

Vinicius and Alonso’s strained relationship has impacted contract negotiations, with the winger yet to pen an extension to commit to Real Madrid beyond the expiry of his current deal in 2027.

At the moment, Vinicius looks more likely to leave Real Madrid than stay, with a report from The Athletic on Monday revealing that he has no intention of signing a new contract until there is a change at the club.

The report explained:

‘At that meeting [last month], the subject of Vinicius Jr’s future was also discussed. He made it known that he feels extending is not the best option for him due to his relationship with Alonso. There has been no change in that position since. ‘Sources close to the Brazilian have several times told The Athletic of concerns he has with Alonso, who was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement back in May. Over the first three months of the new season, tensions have only grown. Now, it is a topic of daily debate inside and outside the club.’

The exit speculation regarding Vinicius has fuelled reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, though a switch to the Saudi Pro League or Paris Saint-Germain are far more likely.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Man Utd and Chelsea have submitted record offers to fend off competition to sign Vinicius, though there is unlikely to be any substance to these claims.

The same can be said for a new report from Fichajes claiming Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ to sign Vinicius and they are ‘ready to break the bank’ to lure him from Real Madrid.

