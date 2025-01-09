Arsenal breathe life back into signing of ex-Prem midfielder who’s ‘failed to settle’ at Euro giants

Arsenal are one of the sides reportedly looking to go on the attack for Douglas Luiz, who was a previous target while he was playing in England, and has ‘failed to settle’ at Juventus.

Arsenal have continuously placed themselves in a good position to go on the attack for the Premier League title in recent seasons. Following on from two second-placed finishes in the last two years, they find themselves in the same position now.

But they have failed to take that extra step towards the title as yet, and are frequently linked with big names who they seemingly feel can help them reach the promised land.

When he was playing in the Premier League, Brazilian midfielder Luiz featured heavily on the Gunners’ list of transfer targets, and it seems that remains the case now.

Indeed, according to reports in Spain, Arsenal are closely monitoring Luiz, given he has ‘failed to settle’ at Juventus. This season, he’s played just 294 minutes in Serie A.

The report states that though Arsenal’s interest remains in Luiz, their ‘strong midfield’ could limit the possibility of the move.

Also interested in a loan for the midfielder are Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham. It is believed the Cottagers are showing a ‘more definite’ interest in Luiz, who is apparently seen as a player who could help aspirations of competing in European competitions.

That said, a move to Fulham would be a step down for a player whose side last season finished fourth in the Premier League, and who now plays for one of the biggest names in Europe.

Luiz has, however, missed some football due to the big names at his current club, and could perhaps relish the chance to play regular football in a league he knows well, no matter which side it’s at.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but that he has a number of sides reportedly after him seems a good thing for his career prospects.

