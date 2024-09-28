Arsenal, Brentford and Palmer make history as Dyche eases sack fears in the 3pm Blackout

Arsenal, Brentford and Cole Palmer were in history-making moods, while Julen Lopetegui and Sean Dyche at least temporarily eased talk over their future.

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester: Arteta finds his chosen Nwan

After an entire week spent teaching defence against accusations of the dark arts, the most compelling argument Mikel Arteta could make to justify his approach in any given game might be to point at a Premier League table which has the Gunners second only on goal difference.

Arsenal had their most shots ever in a Premier League game (36); on only seven occasions has any side had more. And Leicester mustered only five in response. It is unclear where the football purists stand on how they played, but it is plain that the Gunners neither do nor should care.

And really those shot statistics do not even vaguely reflect the reality of this game, in which Arsenal took what seemed an unassailable lead, became somewhat complacent, Leicester’s right-back scored two freak goals and Mads Hermansen was arguably the man of the match after conceding four goals.

It would have been cataclysmic for Arsenal to drop points, particularly after these last few days and especially in light of Manchester City drawing with Newcastle. So much of the interminable discourse focused on how the Gunners “have to starting winning games against their direct rivals” while conveniently ignoring that a) they have a better recent record than anyone in such fixtures, and b) maintaining near-perfection in matches against everyone else makes the real difference.

Three minutes into stoppage-time, Arsenal were flirting with disaster. Another Bukayo Saka corner, another goal. And then Kai Havertz simultaneously applied late gloss and a touch of justice to the scoreline; they could easily have drawn this 2-2 but really should have won by five.

Ethan Nwaneri capped his fine week with an influential late cameo, helping Arsenal build pressure and make the right decisions when other more experienced players started to lose their composure. Arteta introducing him at all in such a crucial moment was proof enough that the squad has another technically and mentally gifted player in whom to place their trust.

Brentford 1-1 West Ham: Lopetegui the latest to overcome early Bees’ sting

Never before had a team scored in the first minute of three consecutive Premier League games. Brentford made history either way with Bryan Mbeumo’s 37-second opener but in setting an absurd record they also placed a hilariously low bar; one point from those three matches is hilariously impressively poor.

It makes precious little sense but then neither did Julen Lopetegui taking Mohammed Kudus off at half-time when still chasing that equaliser, which eventually came through a Michail Antonio air-shot assist for a scuffed Tomas Soucek shot.

Lopetegui and West Ham needed that but these must be the foundations for something considerably better. Two David Moyes favourites rescuing a draw for them does little for the manager or this project in a wider context.

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton: Palmer springs into action again

“I just couldn’t believe how much time and space I had. When I got the ball, I took a touch and then I took another one and I thought ‘where is everyone?’,” said Cole Palmer this week of his favourite career goal thus far.

Brighton rather kindly gave him four more options to choose from, each of similarly baffling ease. The imperious penalty record was boosted, a 30-yard free-kick was casually converted and some curious defending was ruthlessly exploited by the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game.

The Hurzeler high line was one of many questionable choices; even Ange Postecoglou with nine men would have raised his eyebrow at a system which produced not only those four goals but disallowed Palmer and Jadon Sancho strikes and Noni Madueke hitting the post in 45 ludicrous minutes, each chance seemingly coming with a simple ball played behind into space.

Chelsea indulged in their own brand of ridiculousness, an insistence on passing out from the back leading directly to Georginio Rutter opening the scoring and Carlos Baleba pulling one back. But in this straight shootout it was Brighton who seemed all too desperate to aim the gun at their own feet in that deeply unhinged first half.

Palmer hardly needs the help but when he is on the prowl that will not often go unpunished. He has more goals and assists in the Premier League than any other player since making his Chelsea debut. Erling Haaland wishes he was that cold.

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dyche rolls for another week

After taking one point from their last three Premier League games despite leading for 145 minutes and trailing for just 15, Everton quite wisely avoided any such pitfalls by going behind at home to Crystal Palace. With Sean Dyche never having engineered victory from behind with the Toffees, those Goodison boos promised to be biblical.

The last time Everton did secure a comeback win in the Premier League, it was Dwight McNeil popping up at the back post to bring down a deep cross with one touch before lashing it past the keeper with his second. That was enough to have Frank Lampard celebrating victory over Southampton in October 2022, and the inspiration for a result which very possibly saved Dyche’s job here.

The greatest Dyche disciple of them all was instrumental, curling a sublime equaliser past Dean Henderson in preparation for that well-taken winner. Everton and Palace were among the six sides without a win after five games but McNeil helped the Toffees pull away from that pack.

There Palace remain, any momentum from their three consecutive draws squandered after Marc Guehi’s opener. That surge at the end of last season was never sustainable but Oliver Glaser cannot have envisaged such a substandard start.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham: Silva lining up another fine season

Four Premier League teams went into this weekend still unbeaten. Brighton and Nottingham Forest were never likely to keep up the pace with Arsenal and Manchester City for too long and there is no shame in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for losing their status against a quietly impressive Fulham side.

To almost no fanfare, Marco Silva has Fulham punching well above their perceived weight heading into October. There is nothing particularly advanced about his team, no secret or hidden element to their success, just a solid core underpinning an effective attack with hard work bringing it all together.

In this nascent Premier League season only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals and with Raul Jimenez taking up the mantle of random goalscoring form which Rodrigo Muniz carried so well last campaign, the Cottagers are once again a silent threat. They will not fear Manchester City and another opportunity to hand out a first defeat next week.

