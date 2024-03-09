Mikel Arteta had two widely-criticised decisions vindicated as Arsenal scored late to win an eighth straight Premier League game and go top of the table.

Arsenal had scored six, five, four and six goals in their previous four league matches and seemed to be heading for a similar stroll when Declan Rice put them in front against Brentford after 19 minutes.

But the hosts failed to make their dominance or chances count and were made to pay in full shortly before half-time.

Aaron Ramsdale, starting only his sixth Arsenal game since the start of September, half of which have been against Brentford because Bees loanee David Raya could not play, was at fault for dallying in possession.

Yoane Wissa capitalised to catch the keeper off guard and deflect a pass into the net in first-half stoppage-time. Arteta might have known more than Ramsdale’s dad all along.

Arsenal seemed destined to drop points as Brentford continued to frustrate them in the second half, almost even taking the lead through a phenomenal 40-yard Ivan Toney effort.

But the Gunners eventually found the breakthrough four minutes from normal time when Kai Havertz headed in Benjamin White’s cross. Not sure the German has actually “cost Arsenal” the title.

Full report to follow.