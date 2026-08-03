Romano reveals Newcastle have now ‘accepted’ Guimaraes exit to Arsenal ahead of ‘medical’

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Newcastle United have now ‘internally accepted’ that Bruno Guimaraes will leave and join Arsenal this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are looking to sign quality over quantity this summer after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

Arsenal are looking for a midfielder who can support Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice next season with the former looking exhausted towards the end of the season.

It has been clear for a while that Guimaraes is their top target in midfield with Newcastle driving a hard bargain for the Brazil international, who they want to keep.

However, it has now become obvious that Guimaraes is looking to move on and he is set to get his wish and move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Giving an update on Sunday, Romano explained the situation: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

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“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact. So, the two clubs are talking.

“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video. It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.”

‘Newcastle have internally accepted to let Bruno leave’

Before Romano took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal that a green light for the deal is ‘imminent’ and that Newcastle have now ‘accepted’ that Guimaraes will leave for Arsenal.

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Romano wrote on Instagram: ‘🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Bruno Guimarães, now very close to joining 𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 as green light imminent 🔴⚪️💣

‘Newcastle have internally accepted to let Bruno leave as the club started working on replacement with new coach Jaissle.

‘Bruno has agreed terms with Arsenal weeks ago and waits for approval on fee and details to travel for medical tests ✈️🔜’

The Times revealed on Saturday that Arsenal were ‘close to agreeing to pay’ £80m with a deal giving Newcastle an initial £70m and £10m in add-ons.

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