Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal so close even Newcastle admit it as he ‘repeats desire to leave’

Newcastle reporter Luke Edwards is now claiming that Arsenal have ‘finally opened direct talks’ to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners are still looking for a new midfielder this summer with Arsenal keen to build on their Premier League title-winning campaign by bringing in quality over quantity.

It has become clear in recent weeks that Guimaraes has emerged as their top target for that area of the team and the Brazil international has reportedly made it clear that he wants to join the north London side.

The Times revealed over the weekend that Arsenal were hoping to get Guimaraes to head for a medical on Monday, while Fabrizio Romano has given his own update.

Speaking on Sunday, Romano explained the situation: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact. So, the two clubs are talking.

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“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video. It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.”

In a latest update on Monday, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs – who had brought news of ‘advanced talks’ last week – and has returned to Newcastle training in Spain.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Bruno Guimarães left Brazil on Sunday, flew overnight, and will arrive with #NUFC in Spain shortly. Parties agreed to a delay of a few days but the amended plan was to return for Monday. Guimarães has never said he won’t return or train as Arsenal work on finalising an agreement.’

Daily Telegraph reporter Edwards said on July 22 that Magpies sources were telling him that no club-to-club talks had been held between Arsenal and Newcastle, despite the ‘advanced talks’ claims.

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Edwards wrote on X: ‘BREAKING Senior sources at Newcastle United are mystified by claims Arsenal have opened club to club talks over the signing of Bruno Guimaraes. They’ve not heard from anyone involved about a potential deal for more than a week. Newcastle’s stance remains the same and they will not lower their valuation.

‘They do not welcome a bid and will inform Arsenal of their stance if they try to open club to club talks. They may well try to do so but nothing has changed at 1214 on Tuesday #nufc #arsenal.’

‘Arsenal have finally opened direct talks with Newcastle’

After weeks of Newcastle denying any talks have taken place, Edwards finally revealed on Monday that Arsenal have now ‘opened direct talks’ over a deal to sign Guimaraes.

Edwards posted on X: ‘BREAKING Arsenal have finally opened direct talks with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes. Brazilian is due to arrive in La Manga later today when he is expected to repeat his desire to leave. This summer long saga has been building to this moment #nufc #arsenal.’

Before adding: ‘First bid has been rejected. Talks likely to continue. After all the noise and false reports of direct talks things are finally happening. Everything you have seen in the media the last few weeks was building to this point #nufc #arsenal.’

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