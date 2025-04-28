Bukayo Saka has reportedly agreed his new contract with Arsenal, and the paperwork and announcement are set to follow in due course.

Saka has become an absolute fan favourite at the Emirates. Having come through Arsenal‘s academy, he has worked his way up to becoming one of the best players in the Premier League.

For the Gunners, Saka has 69 goals and 70 assists under his belt. His production shows him to be a very important asset, and currently, he’s one with only a couple of years left on his deal.

However, that will change very soon, as @SamC_reports on X has revealed he’ll be extending his deal.

He stated Saka ‘has now agreed’ to a new deal with Arsenal, and all that’s left is the paperwork and the announcement.

It will be great news for the Gunners that Saka has agreed to a new deal, as only days ago it was reported that Real Madrid wanted to sign the star.

Indeed, it was stated that they were ready to splash €120million (£102.1m) on the Arsenal winger. It was reported that they would only do that if they were to sell one of their current attackers, and the available options may soon drop, with Vinicius Junior’s future becoming clear.

He was a potential sale mentioned in the report, but Fabrizio Romano has since stated that the Brazilian is ‘on the verge’ of penning a new deal with Real.

In any case, a new deal for Saka will mean Arsenal won’t have to think about selling any time soon, and it also protects his value, as the length of the contract means sides would have to spend big to get the north Londoners to consider a sale.

The new deal allays fears brought up by former Gunner Ian Wright, who felt a similar situation to the one at Liverpool, where three superstars were due to be out of contract at the end of the season, could have come about.

“When you’re talking about renewals with certain players, Saka, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [William] Saliba, the way they’re moving now, I bet those renewals are all going to be slow,” he said.

“We’re going to have a situation maybe like Liverpool with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], [Mo] Salah and Virgil [van Dijk].

“If I’m one of these players, and their teams [agents] are going to be saying, ‘Let’s wait and see, we’ve got two years left so let’s wait and see who they get in the summer. I know the manager has signed again but let’s wait and see.’

