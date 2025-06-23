Arsenal are looking to ‘burn off Chelsea’ to land Ajax star Jorrel Hato as the Gunners could also be on the verge of a £10m deal with Fulham.

The Gunners have been slow off the mark in the transfer window despite both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta promising a “big” summer, but they appear to have secured the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51m and are now looking to add yet another defender to their ranks.

Arteta is well stocked in defence with the emergence of Lewis-Skelly last season adding to his options, with the academy graduate nailing down the left-back spot in the second half of the season.

The 18-year-old is set to sign a new long-term contract at the club but looks set to have competition for his starting spot as a report last week claimed Arsenal have ‘initiated official discussions’ with Ajax over a deal for Hato, who can operate either at left-back or centre-back and is valued by the Eredivisie side at €50m [£43m].

A source told CaughtOffside: “Arsenal has initiated official discussions with Ajax and held positive talks with the Hato’s representatives. A six-year contract proposal is on the table, and the player is carefully evaluating Arsenal’s long-term project.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had earlier confirmed that Arsenal have ‘made calls’ for Hato and also detailed interest from Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I’m hearing this week, after the calls from Chelsea, since the Dean Huijsen deal didn’t happen for Chelsea and Arsenal, both clubs remain interested in Jorrel Hato.

“And my understanding is that, in the last week, after Chelsea in recent weeks, also Arsenal started calling to be informed on the situation of Jorrel Hato.

“So he remains a player appreciated by Chelsea and also Arsenal. Because they are looking for a talented defender, both clubs are looking for that kind of profile for the summer, and Hato remains in the list of both clubs.

“So after Chelsea, after the Huijsen story, also now Arsenal are calling for Jorrel Hato. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“At the moment it’s still not the time to describe that as an advanced deal or anything close to being completed, but some calls are ongoing.”

And Italian journalist Gianluigi Longer now claims that Arsenal want to beat ‘burn off’ Chelsea with Hato’s agent ‘back in London on Monday to continue talks.

He wrote on X: ‘Developments are expected for the future of Jorrel #Hato after the contacts in recent days with Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to burn off competition from Chelsea for the Ajax full-back. The player’s agent has been back in London in the last few hours.’

The 19-year-old could be a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is ‘now thought to be surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta’, according to The Sun.

The report claims that’s ‘put Fulham on alert’ with manager Marco Silva ‘keen to push ahead with a deal’.

The West London club ‘think they could land him for around £10m’ despite Arsenal valuing the Ukraine international at £12.7m.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are also said to be keen on the 28-year-old, but staying in London is said to ‘appeal’ to Zinchenko.