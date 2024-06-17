Arsenal set to buy winger amid Saka concerns after top target sends promising message

Arsenal could move for a new winger this summer over concerns about the amount of minutes Bukayo Saka played last season, according to reports.

The Gunners had a brilliant campaign under Mikel Arteta with Arsenal beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Arsenal have yet again improved under Arteta with the Emirates Stadium once again an attractive proposition for some of the best players in world football.

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, David Raya and Jurrien Timber improved the quality in depth of Arteta’s side last term and now they are set to dip into the market for some more top players this summer.

And former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Arsenal could now move for a winger after concerns over the amount of minutes Saka played last term.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “As far as wide forwards are concerned, it could be something that Arsenal look at because of the amount of minutes that Saka played last season, and also because he’ll be coming off the Euros as well. So quite an intense summer leading into another busy season.

“But at the moment, the priority is in those other positions, a more central forward, a midfielder, and possibly also a young left-back.

“And if they could find a young left-back that can also be versatile and play left-back, centre-back, then even better, and that was what they liked about Jorrel Hato, even though the expectation is that he’ll stay at Ajax. He’s a centre-back that can also play left-back.”

There are reports that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is a top target for Arsenal if they decide to pursue a forward this summer and now the Spaniard has said that he will consider his future after Euro 2024 finishes.

Williams said: “I am very happy at Athletic. It is the club that has given me everything, it is the club that has bet on me 100 per cent. I am very happy in Bilbao and that is what I have to say.

“I have it quite clear. Athletic is my home, I am very happy and what I want to do is focus on the Euros, which is very important because if you are not 100 per cent in a competition like this.

“It will pass you by and the rest, I do not know what is going to happen. I have told my representatives that I do not want to know anything until the Euros is over. I am 100 per cent focused and my desire is to win the Euros.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘agreement ready’ for Man Utd target with player ‘despised by Ancelotti’ set for quick Real exit

👉 Arsenal ‘want’ Barcelona to accept £72m double exchange offer for star Arteta ‘insists on’

👉 Arsenal to ‘launch ultimate’ move to sign £42m La Liga star with Edu ‘going all out’