Arsenal will seal ‘definitive white smoke’ in the ‘next few hours’ with medical ‘this week’

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori with a medical set for later this week, according to reports.

It was understood 15 days ago that a deal was just around the corner for the Italy international with one report claiming at the time that a transfer to Arsenal would be completed ‘within 24-48 hours’.

However, a deal has taken a little longer because of Bologna’s attempts to get Basel to reduce their 50 per cent sell-on clause in Calafiori’s deal to bring him to the Serie A side just 12 months ago.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Calafiori’s medical tests and his contract signing at Arsenal will come later this week with a “here we go, coming soon”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal and Bologna are now preparing all documents for the Riccardo Calafiori deal! Formal steps to follow in order to close the deal in the next few hours. Medical tests and contract signing to follow this week. Here we go, coming soon.

“Calafiori did not get called up for Bologna duties after returning from his holidays. Arsenal and Bologna agreed on €40m plus €5m deal with sell-on clause also included, while Calafiori agreed on a five year deal with the Gunners.”

And reports in Italy back up his claims after Bologna ‘practically closed’ an agreement with Arsenal for Calafiori and are expecting a ‘definitive white smoke’ between the two clubs in the ‘next few hours’.

Former Arsenal players Bacary Sagna and Emmanuel Petit are both enthused by a potential Gunners deal for Bologna star Calafiori, who starred for Italy at Euro 2024.

Sagna told Paddy Power: “Riccardo Calafiori is very good – I’ve followed him a lot in Serie A this season. I’ve seen a lot of Bologna games, and he’s one of the reasons they were able to qualify for the Champions League.

“He’s calm and composed on the ball – he can break lines by committing and help the side out offensively. He’d be a fantastic player for Arsenal – any club he would join, he would be a fantastic addition.”

Petit told Gambling.com: “I think one of the main reasons Italy lost in the last 16 is because Calafiori didn’t play due to suspension. I really like this player.

“He is very good with the ball, is very intelligent without the ball and he can play different positions. He has got the fighting spirit, and is a great character with personality on the pitch so I think he could be an interesting target for Arsenal.

“He’s got the leadership and confidence for sure. I watched him closely in the tournament and you could see he was so focused on what he had to do.

“Another interesting one for Arsenal could be the Turkish left wing-back, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who I’ve heard the club are interested in. He is good with the ball, has a great mentality and is always fighting until the end. He brings a lot of energy on the pitch.”