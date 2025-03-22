Arsenal can relax a bit after reports in Italy claim that the injury Riccardo Calafiori picked up on international duty is not as bad as first feared.

The Gunners defender has made some good contributions since the turn of the year in an Arsenal shirt with a goal against Wolves in January, plus a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Injuries had blighted his first half of the campaign with Mikel Arteta affording him just 11 Premier League starts so far this term.

Arsenal could now be set to lose him again for a period of time with Calafiori picking up an injury on international duty after complaining of discomfort following Italy’s match against Germany earlier this week.

However, Italian publication Il Messaggero claim that the injury to the Arsenal star is ‘less serious than expected’ but ‘will still miss the return leg of the Nations League’ against the Germans.

The report insists the injury looked like ‘a probable lesion to the collateral ligament of the knee between the first and second degree’ and, ‘if the hypothesis were confirmed, Calafiori’s recovery time would be between two and three weeks’.

It’s likely that the Italian will now ‘have to miss the Premier League commitments against Fulham and Everton’ but that Arsenal ‘can breathe a sigh of relief’ as Calafiori ‘could be available for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Arsenal and Real Madrid on April 8 or, later, for Arsenal-Brentford on April 12’.

Calafiori revealed in a recent interview that Arteta is “the most important man” at Arsenal and that he is “very happy” at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Rodrigo Lara of TNT Sports MEX earlier this year, Calafiori said of Arteta: “He is the most important man here at Arsenal. He loves me a lot and I also want to wear this shirt. I have to learn a lot of things if I want to continue here.

“I feel very happy, very happy to help the team and win a very difficult game.

“It was very difficult because we had one man less, but we won in the end. I’m very happy for the team.”

After his earlier injury problems, Calafiori is enjoying life at Arsenal, he said: “Very good from the start, to be honest.

“I want to do better and be available for all games because sometimes I’ve had muscle problems but now I want to play and help the team until the end of the season.”