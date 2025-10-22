Gael Clichy has campaigned for more minutes for an Arsenal "super talent" - he's wrong

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy is hopeful there will be “more minutes” for a “super talent” at the club after he did something “beautiful” against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal thumped Atletico 4-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record in this season’s Champions League. They had previously beaten Athletic Club and Olympiacos, before flying through their sternest test with flying colours.

During that game, teenage left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was given his second start of the season, with both coming in Europe.

He played the full 90 minutes, and assisted Gabriel Martinelli for the second goal, driving from his own half past two defenders, fully escaping one who was trailing him, before slotting the ball into the attacker’s path so that he could open himself up and striker past the keeper’s far post.

After the match, former Arsenal full-back Clichy campaigned for more minutes for Lewis-Skelly.

He said: “We discussed about the choice of Mikel [Arteta] putting Lewis-Skelly or putting [Riccardo] Calafiori in.

“And I think that’s the reason because he gives you a different option. He gives you the wide option. Like Theo [Walcott] said, I think you know the first part of the goal is unbelievable, but the final pass is probably the hardest weight of that pass. Beautiful.

“And hopefully, this will allow him to get more minutes, he’s a super talent.”

It feels hard to argue against Lewis-Skelly’s addition in the side more after the nature of his assist, and that composure with which he drove up the field, but fellow left-back Calafiori – who’s keeping him out the side – has a lot of his own positives.

According to FBRef, while Lewis-Skelly is better at getting the ball up field via a pass – in the 72nd percentile for progressive passes among top-five league full-backs compared to Calafiori, in the 59th percentile – the Italian is a better driver with the ball.

Indeed, he’s in the 75th percentile for progressive carries, with Lewis-Skelly in the 55th, though the youngster is better at getting past a man – 84th percentile for successful take-ons compared to 34th for Calafiori.

Once in attacking positions, Calafiori is clearly the better option, ranking in the 90s for non-penalty goals, total shots and assists, with Lewis-Skelly’s best of those stats in the 46th percentile (assists.)

The Italian is also a far better defender – in the 63rd percentile for tackles, 58th for interceptions and 90th for aerial duels won, while Lewis-Skelly is in the 12th, 8th and 36th respectively.

As such, Calafiori on the whole is Arteta’s best option at left-back, and that he has started all eight Premier League games this season – scoring once and assisting twice – makes a lot of sense.

Unless Arteta can squeeze both into the same side and reap the rewards of the same impact both are currently having, Calafiori is the better option until Lewis-Skelly becomes more well-rounded.

